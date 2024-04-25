Tech

Steam Deck OLED finally gets hall-effect stick mod

Rosalie Newcombe
Image from the HandheldDIY Steam Deck IndieGoGo campaign page.HandheldDIY

Steam Deck OLED owners can soon say goodbye to drift, thanks to an upcoming Hall Effect stick mod launching on IndieGoGo.

The Steam Deck OLED‘s multiple upgrades over its predecessor are as clear as day. Many handheld gaming fans herald the device for its improved battery and new OLED display, even six months after launch. Yet, even with the upgrades, the Steam Deck OLED is still at the mercy of dreaded stick drift.

Where Valve missed giving the handheld a drift-less stick improvement, others have risen to the occasion. Now, modding company Handheld DIY is launching an IndieGoGo campaign for the Valve handheld. Providing the world’s first hall effect joystick mod for the Steam Deck OLED. Hall effect Steam Deck mods have been available via Gulikit, but before now, the OLED model had not received the same treatment.

PC gaming handheld mods, including for the Steam Deck, aren’t anything new. In fact, HandheldDIY has an entire site dedicated to mods for the Asus ROG Ally. But, this is the Steam Deck OLED mod from newcomer HandheldDIY.

Steam Deck OLED thumbsticks close upDexerto

The IndieGoGo campaign splash page states, “Say goodbye to drift and dead zone with this Hall Effect joystick. Calibration is a breeze with the Calibration Button, ensuring optimal performance in seconds. Fully compatible with Steam Deck OLED, it also features capacitive touch support and comes with a joystick cap for hassle-free installation.”

The upcoming Steam Deck OLED mod is set to come equipped with a calibration button feature. This feature allows users to “achieve perfect calibration.” While also getting rid of dead zone adjustments which can occur alongside stick drift. Plus, it comes with a “capacitive touch” joystick cap.

The world’s first hall effect joystick Steam Deck OLED mod isn’t out just yet, and there’s no hint at how much this brand-new mod will cost. With the nature of it being crowd-funded, there will need to be enough interest and support before you can even think about getting your thumbs on the Steam Deck OLED hall effect sticks.

At the time of writing, you can sign up on ‘The World’s 1st Hall Joystick for Steam Deck OLED’ IndieGoGo page to be notified of when the campaign is set to launch. Along with any updates provided by HandheldDIY, and their upcoming Steam Deck OLED mod.

About The Author

Rosalie Newcombe

Dexerto's Senior Tech Writer. Rosalie is an expert on all things handhelds, and has been picking them up since the original Game Boy, all the way up to the Steam Deck. Before working at Dexerto, they covered all things hardware for PCGamesN and Custom PC. Get in touch via email at rosalie.newcombe@dexerto.com.

