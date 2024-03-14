Does South Park: Snow Day have character customization?

South Park: Snowy Day is the latest South Park game where you play as the New Kid alongside the four titular characters. However, can you customize your character in this game? Let’s find out.

South Park games have evolved quite a lot ever since the first game’s release in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. Since then, South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole have gone on to cement the franchise as one of the funniest RPGs with incredibly satisfying combat.

South Park: Snowy Day switches things up a notch by making the game a multiplayer 3D roguelike. This is a huge departure from the earlier RPG games.

That being said, you might be wondering whether or not South Park: Snow Day has character customization which was a staple in older South Park games. Here’s what you need to know.

Question LLC / THQ NORDIC You play as the New Kid in South Park: Snowy Day.

Can you customize your character in South Park: Snowy Day?

Yes, you can customize your character in South Park: Snowy Day as you into the shoes of the New Kid who is a character featured in earlier South Park games such as South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

The New Kid is a character exclusive to the South Park video games and is quite literally a blank custom character for players to customize using various in-game cosmetics.