Does South Park: Snow Day have crossplay & cross-progression?

South Park: Snow Day is an action adventure game set for release on March 2024. Here is what we know so far about its crossplay and cross-progression status.

South Park: Snow Day is an upcoming game developed by Question and published by THQ Nordic. It is based on the South Park animated series and is scheduled for release on March 26, 2024.

In this game, you can join your friends in co-op and other players in matchmaking or take on the adventure solo with ally bots. However, the question that players have is whether this brand-new title will feature crossplay and cross-progression or not.

Here is all you need to know about it in its current state.

Will South Park: Snow Day feature crossplay?

As of March 13, 2024, there is no information crossplay being present in South Park: Snow Day. The game will be available on PC, Nintendo, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. However, it seems like if you want to play with friends, you will have to buy the game on the same platform.

We will update this article with the necessary information once it becomes available. However, the core gameplay of the game where you can match with friends suggests that it might have crossplay in the future.

Will South Park: Snow Day feature cross-progression?

There is currently no information on whether South Park: Snow Day will feature cross-progression or not. This is a feature that is not as common in games, therefore it is unlikely South Park: Snow Day will feature it as well in the near future. Even then, this is simply speculation and we will update this article once we have official information on the same.