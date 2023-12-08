OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which flagship wins?

Choosing between OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Here’s everything you should know before making a decision.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of, if not the best Android phones you can buy. The smartphone continues to impress with its incredible cameras and powerful chipset. It also now costs a lot less than it used to.

However, the latest OnePlus 12 might make things difficult for the top Samsung flagship. Launched recently in China, the OnePlus phone packs features that you won’t find even on the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Article continues after ad

The OnePlus 12 comes with an impressive number of upgrades and it is slated to cost less than the S23 Ultra. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasts a bright display and a massive battery.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a closer look at how the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stack up against each other.

Design and Display

OnePlus

OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S23 Ultra look entirely different from each other. Both phones, however, are designed similarly to their older siblings. The OnePlus 12 continues to retain the circular camera module on the rear and a curved display on the front, while the S23 Ultra has a similar boxy design to the S22 Ultra.

Article continues after ad

The two phones also differ a lot in the display department. OnePlus debuts with a 6.82-inch OLED display, which is slightly taller than S23 Ultra’s 6.8-inch panel. Both phones offer a 120Hz refresh rate but the OnePlus phone can go from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy S23 Ultra adapts from 48Hz to 120Hz.

Article continues after ad

OnePlus 12 also has better brightness, maxing at 4500 nits in the auto mode. This is more than double of 1750 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both phones get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Article continues after ad

Further, both phones have some additional features that are exclusive to them. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a stylus that makes scribbling and taking notes easy. It is in fact the only mainstream flagship with a stylus support.

OnePlus 12, on the other hand, brings a unique rain touch feature, which, as the name suggests, makes the phone display usable even while it’s raining.

Article continues after ad

Camera

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is in a league of its own when it comes to photography. The smartphone packs Samsung’s best camera system to date, headlined by a 200MP main sensor with OIS.

Article continues after ad

It boasts 200x digital zoom and 10x optical zoom thanks to a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter. S23 Ultra also gets a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Thanks to this incredible camera system, the Samsung flagship can record 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 60fps.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OnePlus 12, on the other hand, relies on a triple camera setup. There’s a 50MP Sony dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 sensor with 1.12µm pixels and a 24mm equivalent f/1.7 lens with OIS.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The rest two cameras include an improved 64MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The phone can record 8K videos as well but at 24fps.

Specifications

﻿ OnePlus 12 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price $699 (Expected) $1,199 Display 6.8-inch OLED, 6.8-inch OLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main/64MP telephoto with 3x zoom/48MP ultrawide 200MP main/10MP periscope telephoto with 10x zoom/10MP telephoto/ 12MP Ultrawide Front camera 32MP 12MP Battery 5,400 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging Speed 100W wired, 50W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless Weight 7.76 ounces 8.25 ounces Colors Black, Green, Silver Black, Green, Cream, Lavender, Graphite, Sky Blue

While the OnePlus 12’s camera game might not be as good as Samsung’s, it sure has an advantage in the performance department. The latest phone packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, which is much faster than S23 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm’s newest chip comes with a super-fast CPU, GPU, and AI engine. The CPU is 30% faster, the GPU is 20% faster, and the AI engine is a whopping 98% faster than before. In tests, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scored 5,693 points on Geekbench 6, while the 8 Gen 3 blew it out of the water with a score of 7,501 points.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

OnePlus throws a massive 24GB of RAM into its latest phone, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra tops out at 12GB. Both phones offer up to 1TB of storage.

Battery life is another key difference. The OnePlus 12 boasts a 5,400mAh battery, one of the biggest you’ll find in a flagship phone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a decent 5,000mAh battery.

As for the charging speed, the OnePlus 12 supports 100W charging over the wire and 50W when you go wireless. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, by comparison, supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Article continues after ad

Price

OnePlus 12 is yet to arrive in the global market but its China pricing suggests there won’t be much difference as compared to the OnePlus 11. The smartphone costs CNY 4,299 ($609) in China for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Article continues after ad

Even though the price might be marked up for the global market, you can still expect it to be around $800. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at a whopping $1,199, unless you snag it during a sale.

Article continues after ad

Which phone is better?

There’s no clear winner here. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a top-shelf camera phone with a fancy display and a big battery. The OnePlus 12 is a solid phone in its own right, especially considering its much lower price tag.

You might want to hold off for a month to see what the S24 Ultra brings to the table before making your final decision.