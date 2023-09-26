Apple’s A17 Pro beats new Snapdragon Gen 3 in leaked benchmark

Leaked benchmarks have indicated that Apple’s latest A17 Pro chip is faster than the upcoming Snapdragon processor.

A Geekbench leak of the soon-to-be-released Snapdragon Gen 3 processor has shown that it’s coming in weaker than the competition. Apple’s latest iPhone 15 release sees the Pro and Pro Max versions of the phone upgraded to the A17 Pro chip.

This new processor allows Apple to include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with new ports of Resident Evil Village, 4 Remake, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Gen 3 chip managed to score 2213 in single-core tests, while multicore scored at 7048. Apple’s A17 Pro chip managed 2914 and 7199 in the same tests.

However, while the Snapdragon Gen 3 has posted weaker scores than the iPhone 15 Pro’s chip, it should be noted that it’s still very impressive. The scores over the Gen 2 chip average at around 1400-1900 (depending on the device) for single-core performance. Multicore has seen a huge increase, as it appears to average between 5000-5500.

The latest Snapdragon chip can’t beat Apple A17 Pro

It’s also been pointed out that the Asus ROG Phone 8 was the handset using the new Snapdragon chip. It’s believed that the device uses a vapor cooling chamber to extract as much heat from the device for the chip to work at its fullest potential. Our review of the ROG Phone 7 showed just how powerful the phone can be when pushed to its limits.

The new Snapdragon is also expected to appear in Samsung’s upcoming S24 lineup, which is expected at the start of next year.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have been suffering from substantial heating and throttling issues since launch. Apple’s latest slew of flagship phones has been said to be “almost too hot to touch”.

When cooled externally, the benchmarks increase in score, furthering the gap between Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chip.