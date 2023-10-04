Google Pixel 8 Pro revealed alongside Pixel Watch 2 & more

Google has just officially revealed the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and more in their Made By Google event.

After months of hype, Google’s annual phone reveal event has brought fans the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 devices.

On top of new devices, Google also revealed a variety of new features that will come to the Pixel Buds Pro in the near future. Here’s everything we know about the updates and new devices so far, including some of the features, prices, and availability.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro finally become official

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available for preorder on the Google Store, with prices being $699 and $999 respectively.

Google’s Pixel 8 specs include a 6.2″ 2400×1080 screen with rounded corners, 8gb of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, and a 4575 mAh battery, larger than the Pixel 7.

They’ve stuck with the Tensor chip for the Pixel 8 lineup, with the base and Pro versions getting a CPU upgrade to the Tensor G3.

The Pixel 8 Pro includes a 6.7″ screen coming in at 120hz and a higher resolution OLED panel, however, Google looks to have stuck with 128GB as their base storage alongside 12GB of RAM. There is an upgrade path to a maximum of 1TB, but we would have liked to see 256GB as the base storage option.

Google included a 5050 mAh battery for maximum life during the day, and it supports 30W wired charging, 23W when using the Pixel stand, but only 12W when using a basic Qi wireless charger.

To make it stand out from its smaller brother, the Pixel 8 Pro also has a temperature sensor that, with FDA approval, will report to the Fitbit app on the new Pixel Watch 2 for wellness tracking.

Google launches new Pixel Watch 2

Google’s new Pixel Watch 2 is available for preorder on the Google Store alongside a $349.99 price tag.

Google’s new Pixel Watch 2 brings a handful of improvements from its debut, including an enhanced 24-hour battery, more accurate heart rate tracking, and new sensors coming to the wearable for the first time.

One stand-out sensor added to the Pixel Watch 2 measures skin temperature, as it brings a new option to the wearable that we haven’t seen on other competitors.

Design-wise, it’s pretty much the same as its predecessor. Round, sleek, and with a silicone band available by default.

Available immediately from the Google Store, the Pixel Buds Pro has received gorgeous new colors as well as a few feature updates via a new firmware.

Similar to the new AirPods Pro update, the Pixel Buds Pro is getting a voice isolation capability for calls. On top of that, there is a new low-latency mode so that gamers can enjoy the earbuds even more than they have in the past.

That’s everything you need to know about the hardware-related announcements coming from the event. For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our Tech coverage.