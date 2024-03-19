Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is currently $150 off thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Amazon has announced the Big Spring Sale with Prime Day-level discounts. While the sale starts on March 20th, some killer deals are already live. One of our favorite ones right now is the Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, which drops the smartphone’s price by $150, bringing it to the lowest price ever.

Considering the S24 Ultra was announced only a few months back, this is an impressive discount.

You can get the smartphone in all four color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Violet. Save $161 when you get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage and 12GB of RAM. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so make your purchase while you can.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s powerful specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is arguably the best Android phone on the market right now. It packs a large 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The panel is bright enough to be used outside with 2600 nits peak brightness.

The main highlight of this phone is its cameras. Samsung packs a 200MP main sensor on the phone, accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera. This quad-camera setup can zoom 200x digitally and 10x optically. You can record 8K video with this smartphone at 30 fps.

Another big feature of the phone is its large 5,000mAh battery that’s rated to offer up to 8 hours of screen on time. It charges via a 45W USB-C charger and supports 15W wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung promises to offer 7 years of software updates with the S24 Ultra and packs it with loads of AI features that you won’t find on other smartphones, except Google Pixels.

