Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rumors, news & speculation

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to be Samsung’s next top flagship device. While it may not debut before 2025, here’s what the leaks and rumors suggest about the phone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra back in January 2024. It debuted as the brand’s top-of-the-line flagship, featuring a powerful processor, a large battery, and an impressive camera system. Samsung also leveled the playing field with Apple by including a Titanium build and with Google by promising seven years of software updates.

Out of all the phones in the S24 lineup, the S24 Ultra got the most improvements, and rumors say the same will happen with the S25 Ultra. You can expect a brand-new processor, a revamped camera system, and an even better display. Samsung might also keep putting a big focus on artificial intelligence features, just like it did with the S24 Ultra.

Just remember to take all of the speculation and leaks within this article with a healthy pinch of salt until Samsung announces anything official.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Release timeline speculation

Samsung may announce the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the first quarter of 2025. The Korean company is pretty consistent with the S series launches. The S24 Ultra debuted in January 2024 while the S23 Ultra was announced in February 2023. The S22 Ultra also made its debut in February. Expect Galaxy S25 Ultra’s launch in January or February next year.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected price

Galaxy Model Starting Price (USD) S25 Ultra $1,299* (*Speculated) S24 Ultra $1,299 S23 Ultra $1,199 S22 Ultra $1,199

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s price is anyone’s guess at the moment. The Galaxy S24 Ultra was announced with a $100 price bump, while the S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra both debuted with a starting price of $1,999. It’s unlikely that we’ll see another price increase, so the S25 Ultra may start at the same price as the S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design & display

Samsung

Samsung made a bold change this year by equipping the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a flat screen and trimmed bezels. However, it still looks pretty similar to last-gen models. That might change with the S25 Ultra. Sammobile, citing tipster Revegnus, claims Ilhwan Lee, the Design Team Leader of the MX (Mobile eXperience) division, has been tapped with the task of giving the 2025 flagship Galaxy models a “fresh” feel.

Popular South Korean tipster yeux1122 made similar claims. The tipster suggests changes will be made throughout the S25 lineup; however, they didn’t detail what specific changes to expect. A more recent report from PandaFlash offers images of four prototypes Samsung is allegedly testing for the S25 Ultra.

As for the display, the S25 Ultra may see a minor increase in size. It’s expected to be in line with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is rumored to have a 6.9-inch display. For reference, the S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. The underlying tech may remain the same. You might see an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung may bump the brightness of the panel.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Cameras

Samsung puts a lot of effort into making the Galaxy Sx Ultra models the best Android phones out there. The majority of this effort goes into polishing the cameras. The S24 Ultra debuted with quite a few camera sensors on the back. A 200MP main shooter leads the charge, followed by a 50MP periscope lens, 10MP telephoto sensor, and 12MP ultrawide camera. Other flagships, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and OnePlus 12, stick to the three cameras.

The S25 Ultra may stick to the same main camera, according to a Revegnus. Details about the other three cameras are not known at the moment.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

Samsung

There are a lot of rumors about the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s processor. One rumor from last month suggests the S25 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos processor. It won’t get a Snapdragon chipset in any region. Notably, the last two Ultra models have been powered solely by Qualcomm processors. Those who buy the Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus in Europe, the UK, India, and other regions receive the Exynos 2400 for Galaxy.

However, an April 2 report from Digitimes claims Samsung Galaxy S25 will “sustain dual-track AP system with Exynos 2500 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.” Among these two sources, we find Digitimes’ report more credible.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips have long been the king of the hill when it comes to smartphone processors, beating out Samsung’s Exynos line in both processing power and graphics. While last year’s Exynos 2400 held its own in terms of reliability and even surprised some with its performace, users still prefer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung’s pushing hard to make Exynos a household name, but it’s unlikely to become the exclusive chip for the Galaxy S series anytime soon.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may also debut with faster RAM. According to Ajunews, Samsung is hard at work mass-producing LPDDR6 RAM. If production stays on track, the S25 Ultra may benefit from this newer RAM technology.

Other details about the S25 Ultra are not known at the moment. The smartphone is still in the early development stage, and many of the details we discussed may change as the launch nears. So, just be sure to take everything with a pinch of salt for now.