Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Estimated specs, rumored price & more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked next month. Here’s everything you need to know from design to specifications, and more.

Samsung is gearing up to host the Galaxy Unpacked event early next year. At this event, the company will introduce many flagship devices, including the upcoming smartphones – Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

These three devices are generally introduced at the start of the year, giving us an early glimpse of the smartphone tech we’d experience throughout the year.

Article continues after ad

Like every year, these phones have been the center of all the attention, and we’ve come across a wave of leaks and rumors hinting at the possible specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone lineup.

Article continues after ad

Now, a Twitter/X leaker, Evan Blass, known for accurate leaks, has revealed almost everything about Samsung’s most anticipated smartphone lineup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Let’s dive straight in.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch date estimate

The first edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is expected to happen on January 18, 2024. In all probability, the global unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series will happen on the same day.

The leaked image also shows the South Korean tech giant teasing the anticipated Galaxy AI near the countdown ticker.

To recall, Samsung hosts two Galaxy Unpacked events annually. The first one is hosted in January when the Galaxy S series gets an annual refresh. At the same time, the second Galaxy Unpacked event happens in the second half of the year, typically in July or August, when Samsung updates its foldable phones.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price speculation

Apart from the specifications, there is a lot of focus on the possible retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. However, the good news is that Samsung is expected to price the upcoming phones similar to the Galaxy S23 series.

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 might start at $800, $1000 for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and $1200 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

So, if you’ve been looking to buy the Galaxy S23 lineup, you might want to wait a few more days and pick up a phone from the Galaxy S24 line-up.

Article continues after ad

However, we’ve had contradicting reports suggesting an imminent price hike. Of course, since these are still early days, Samsung may decide to change the pricing even at the last moment.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: rumored specs

The market has been abuzz with rumors about the key specifications of the Galaxy S 24 line-up. Leaks and rumors aside, this series will have one of the most powerful smartphones of the year and is expected to dominate most best-seller charts throughout 2024. Samsung might also debut Galaxy AI with the Galaxy 24 lineup. This will likely come in handy in creating wallpapers, editing images on the go, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Samsung is expected to switch back to its dual chipset strategy this year. While the global variant might ship with the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, some regions may get Exynos 2400-powered phones. For the Samsung Galaxy S23, the company chose only to introduce a Snapdragon version; however, all previous flagships had an Exynos version. Apart from the chipset, all other specifications are expected to remain identical in the two iterations.

Article continues after ad

Evan Blass

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be the base variant in the series containing three phones. It is expected to have a base 8 GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. A few reports also hint at the presence of a 12GB variant.

Article continues after ad

The Galaxy S24 is expected to ship with a triple-camera setup in a vertically aligned module. The phone’s body might be Aluminum, and it may come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. A 4000 mAh battery is expected to power the phone and may come with a fasting charging tech.

Article continues after ad

The Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to be made out of the same Aluminum chassis and might have. 12GB RAM for starters and storage options might include 256GB and 512 GB. It might have a slightly larger 4900 mAh battery with a somewhat faster charging tech in the tow.

Article continues after ad

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a Titanium build, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro, and may have 12GB of RAM along with 256 GB and 512 GB of storage options. Samsung might not introduce a 1 TB variant this time around.

The phone might have an IP68 water and dust resistance certification, a built-in S-Pen, and a quad-camera setup. A 5000 mAh battery could power the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy S24: Design and display rumours

The S24 lineup might have a similar design to the Galaxy S23 lineup, apart from the fact that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might have a flat display instead of a curved one at the front.

Article continues after ad





The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to come with a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 2600 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy S24 Plus might have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 2600 nits peak brightness.

The vanilla Galaxy S24 might be the smallest of the three, with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 2600 nits peak brightness.

The phones are expected to arrive in four colorways – Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, and Mobile Gray.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Android Headlines

Samsung is expected to follow its now-settled design language with the Galaxy S24 line-up. You might be disappointed if you wish for an innovative and breakthrough design. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might also come with a flat display, thus losing the premium aesthetics of a curved display.

With the dual chipset strategy, improved optics, and the introduction of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 Series is expected to bring in a lot of Software updates.

Almost everything about these phones has been leaked. However, we will have to wait for the launch date to see if Samsung can ring in the surprise element.

Article continues after ad