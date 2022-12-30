RTX 4060 laptops leak with a great performance boost over the 3060

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

In the run-up to the announcements of RTX 40-series laptops, it seems the RTX 4060 laptop has now had its performance leak too.

ITHome, a Chinese tech outlet, has leaked the performance metrics for the upcoming RTX 4060 laptop chip. While the specs will change per laptop, this is a good indication of what kind of performance you can expect.

The RTX 4060 for desktop PCs hasn’t even been announced yet, but the laptop variation is in full leaking mode. We’ve already seen it appear in shop listings in Romania, which also features the rest of HP’s upcoming OMEN refresh.

The 4060 is coming

ITHome

As of right now, the RTX 4060 included in the 3D Mark test can output a score of 10,050. For comparison, the 3060 laptops tested can output around 8700 in the Time Spy test. While decent, the leap between generations is a massive 20%. This should allow those looking for a more budget-friendly gaming laptop to play almost any game without much trouble at 1080p or 1440p.

According to ITHome, the specs are currently sitting at 8GB GDDR6, with a total power output of 140W.

Little else is mentioned about the ThunderRobot laptop housing the GPU. Though going off the back of other laptops we’ve tested within its suspected price range, you can expect an Intel 13th generation i7 at the top end.

We do expect to see more from the laptop chips in 2023, with CES kicking off the year and Nvidia’s announcements also suspected to be about the RTX 4070 Ti. While the 4060 possibly won’t be included, it’ll start to seep into laptops released from February onwards.

We’ll be covering CES 2023 from afar this year, but be sure to keep tabs on our dedicated section, as we’ll be bringing you all the news from the most major tech show of the year.