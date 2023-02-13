Nvidia RTX 4060 specifications leak: Fewer cores than an RTX 3060

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is likely to be coming, with the latest leaks from Kopite7Kimi suggesting that it will have only 3072 CUDA cores.

The RTX 40-series is in full swing, with details now surfacing for a number of GPUs, including the RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4090 Ti. We’ve just got our first inkling on what to expect from what we assume will be an RTX 4060, courtesy of leaker Kopite7Kimi, and it’s not looking good.

RTX 4060 leaked specifications

GPU RTX 4060 Chip AD107-400-A1 CUDA cores 3072 VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 18Gbps TBP 115W L2 Cache 24Mb

The first details for the desktop RTX 4060 are fairly disappointing, to say the least. The GPU will have 3072 CUDA cores, This is around 14% fewer cores when compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3060. It will also still use the same 8GB of GDDR6 that we saw last generation, despite more modern titles demanding more VRAM, such as Forspoken.

The memory bandwidth is currently pipped at 18Gbps, which is slightly higher than the RTX 3060, and the wattage is significantly lower, at just 115w, a notable 32% decline compared to the RTX 3060’s 170W.

It would have been nice to see Nvidia choose to place the faster GDDR6X in this category, however, it appears that they are cutting some costs and sticking with the meager 8GB.

Also of note is that the die will be based on AD107, a much more cut-down version of the chip compared to the RTX 3060’s GA106. This indicates to us that this will be a value 1080p graphics card pointed toward lower-end and mid-range systems. We’re still expecting a generational uplift, but it’s difficult to say what performance you might get out of the GPU until we have it in our hands.

However, one thing is for certain, the RTX 4060 is certainly much less powerful than we would have hoped. We can only hope that the leaker’s classification is incorrect and that this GPU will actually turn out to be a 50-class card instead.