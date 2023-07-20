RTX 4060 Ti 16GB actually slower than 8GB in MSI benchmarks

The new midrange GPU, the RTX 4060 Ti got a slightly beefier 16GB version, but according to MSI, it’s slower than the weaker 8GB model.

In a new stream from MSI, two representatives decided to benchmark the new 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti. The more powerful variant was developed by Nvidia after enthusiasts called for more VRAM to be included with the midrange card.

However, the reason for the minimal non-manufacturer run benchmarks is that Nvidia didn’t supply reviewers with the GPU, leaving a lot of potential PC builders in the dark. MSI decided to rectify that and found that the 16GB 4060 Ti is marginally slower than its weaker counterpart.

While it’s one or two frames out in games like Cyberpunk 2077, it does begin to answer some questions about the potential reason Nvidia withheld it from the press. The 4060 Ti and 4060 GPUs weren’t met with the glowing reviews expected, with our own finding it to not be a justifiable upgrade just yet.

MSI benchmarks 4060 Ti 16GB and it didn’t go how you’d expect

In the benchmark results, we can see that the games still perform at a great frame rate, however the 16GB variant of the graphics card lagged ever so slightly behind in certain games. We’ve summarized MSI’s benchmarks below.

Game 4060 Ti 8GB 4060 Ti 16GB Cyberpunk 2077 (ULTRA + RT) 91.4 (76,7 / 107) 90.56 (77.1 / 105.29) F1 2023 (ULTRA + RT) 103 (86 / 126) 101 (80 / 120) Rainbow 6: Siege (ULTRA) 387 (296 / 517) 383 (291 / 522) CS: GO (AUTO) 419 445 FORTNITE (EPIC + RT) 100 ~ 110 ~100 Hogwarts Legacy (ULTRA + DLSS + Frame Gen) 95 ~ 100 95 ~ 100

Some users on Twitter are calling this a margin of error, while some are speculating it’s to do with the actual hardware itself. Some speculate that the extra memory is causing power to be drawn away from other places on the GPU, even though the 16GB variant possesses a TDP 5W higher than the 8GB model.

Others also believe that the latency of the GPU from the board itself could be causing these eyebrow-raising benchmarks. Either way, we have no way to validate the difference in power for ourselves, since Nvidia appears to be playing coy with this particular launch.