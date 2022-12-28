Nvidia expected to announce 4070 Ti at CES 2023

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Nvidia will be broadcasting one of their GeForce Beyond video packages, which is expected to dive deeper into the 4070 Ti and upcoming laptops.

The next major announcements from Team Green are slated to happen on the first day of CES, Jan 3. It’ll take place at 8 am Pacific Time (11 am EST/4 pm GMT) and be available to watch via Twitch and YouTube.

The last one of these broadcasts unveiled the 4090 and two 4080 GPUs, with the second, lower-powered 4080 now expected to be re-revealed as the 4070 Ti.

This is due to Nvidia “unlaunching” the lower spec 4080 after it was speculated that the power difference between the two 4080s would cause confusion.

Article continues after ad

Nvidia is also expected to elaborate on the upcoming 40-series laptop chips, which have been leaking out recently.

The entirety of HP Omen’s lineup came out from Romania, while we saw Asus’ Predator refresh housing both a 4080 GPU and 13900HX CPU due to a leak from testing software, Geekbench.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite best efforts, the 4070 Ti has been leaked multiple times. Even Nvidia has leaked it, as spotted in the system recommendation for their creative software, Omniverse.

Missing Nvidia GPUs and more CES 2023 announcements

There’s still no word from Nvidia regarding the 4060 and 4050 GPUs, which we don’t expect will be announced at CES 2023. These have been seen out in the wild and the 4060 was included in the specs for the leaked HP laptops.

Article continues after ad

As it is CES, it’s expected that the broadcast will possibly delve deeper into the more creative and AI side of Nvidia’s business, as CES is less E3 and more corporate.

You can expect the next wave of laptop refreshes to also upgrade to the 40-series GPUs from the end of January onwards.

We will be covering CES 2023 from afar this year, but be sure to keep tabs on all the news as and when it comes out.