Razer Quartz collection: Pretty pink peripherals for every gamer

Razer has released a series of new additions to its popular Quartz collection, ranging from high-quality headsets to beautiful keyboards. We took a look at some of the new releases to see what they’ll bring to your setup.

Setup designs are important for most gamers. They want to have both the best tech and gear while still being able to pull off those aesthetics that’ll leave other gamers unspeakably jealous. Such aesthetics and high-quality tech can be perfectly matched with Razer’s latest additions to their pretty-in-pink Quartz collection.

We took a look at the Razer Orochi V2, the Strider, the Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless, the Blackshark V2 X headset, and the Barracuda wireless headphones to see just how high-tech and aesthetically pleasing these peripherals really are.

Razer Orochi V2 – Quartz Edition Mouse

The long-lasting wireless Razer Orochi V2 is a simple mouse filled with simple tech, making it a perfect addition for any gamer who prefers to focus on a minimalistic design. It comes in a beautiful smooth baby pink design and can last for over 950 hours via its Bluetooth capabilities, great for those long gaming sessions or for carrying around with a more portable setup.

Coming in at $69.99, the Razer Orochi V2 is a relatively affordable simplistic mouse with high-quality tech ingrained into its gold-plated contact points and highly customizable style thanks to Razer Synapse. It’s an ideal piece of kit if you want to avoid the RGB and multiple separate buttons many gaming mice include.

Razer Strider – Quartz Edition Mouse Mat

Coming in at only $29.99, the Razer Strider is one of the cheapest items in the Quartz collection. It’s equally as simplistic as the Orochi but employs a smooth glide when paired together. Gamers can rest assured they will receive no resistance when using this Mouse Mat and will be given enough space to play even the most chaotic of titles.

It’s simple, effective, easy to clean, and comes in a square pattern, perfect for gamers’ specific setups. The Razer Strider may not come with any fancy RGB or groundbreaking tech but it does the job while still being the quality many expect to come from Razer.

Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless – Quartz Edition Keyboard

Basking in the same baby pink light we see in the other Quartz Edition features, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless takes a more lavish perspective, honing in on its effective sound-dampening foam, Doubleshot PBT Keycaps, and high-quality metallic base. However, it does come with a price tag to match, costing $159.99.

Despite the fact this is one of the more expensive new additions to Razers Quartz Collection, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless introduces a smaller but equally as powerful gaming and working keyboard with perfectly receptive keys, impressive RGB lighting, and an element of versatility through the highly customizable Razer Synapse. Ultimately, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless may be a little pricey but it’s a compact powerhouse filled with versatility, beauty, and the perfect amount of RGB.

Razer Blackshark V2 X – Quartz Edition Wired Headphones

Headphones can be expensive, but great headphones are even pricier and are extremely hard to come by, especially at a decent cost. Coming in at $59.99, these are a fantastic pair of headphones to buy for a cheaper price, even if the wire does get in the way occasionally.

They rock the same pink seen throughout the Quartz collection as well as a lighter grey on the parts that will help envelop you in the sound. As for the quality, they’re great for a cheaper set of headphones, blocking out the sound around you and keeping you able to notice those footsteps when playing Modern Warfare 2. While they’re not the highest quality headphones you could buy, for just under $60, they are a great choice and work exactly as intended.

Razer Barracuda – Quartz Edition Wireless Headphones

If versatility is your style while still rocking the smooth baby pink color, the Razer Barracuda headphones are perfect. They’re long-lasting, easy to use, noise-canceling, and extremely comfortable, having been tested on a busy train and throughout noisy environments.

They produce high-quality audio with a lightweight design, proving that the headset fully deserves its $159.99 price tag. Along with the headset’s Integrated Beamforming Noise-Canceling Mics and TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, the Barracuda primarily boasts versatility. It works wonderfully playing music, games, or watching a film or TV show. While that means it doesn’t particularly specialize in any one genre, it’s perfect for those gamers who like to do a bit of everything while still having the freedom to move around without wires.

