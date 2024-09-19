Best DTIR 30-06 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Best DTIR 30-06 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perksActivision
The DTIR 30-06 arrived in Warzone Season 6 and it’s already making a name for itself as one of the best weapons in the entire game.
Season 6 was the final seasonal update before the release of Black Ops 6, bringing with it a ton of horror crossovers as part of The Haunting event. It also added two new guns to the roster, including the new Battle Rifle, both of which will carry over when BO6 integrates.
So, if you want to get the most out of the DTIR 30-06 in Warzone, here’s the meta loadout complete with attachments, Perks, and Equipment.
Best Warzone DTIR 30-06 loadout
- Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor
- Barrel: EXTND-10 Long Barrel
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Ammunition: .30-06 High Grain Rounds
- Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
Kicking off the best DTIR 30-06 loadout in Warzone is the Quartermaster Suppressor, which makes the rifle easier to handle as well as keeping it off the enemy radar. We’ve paired this with the EXTND-10 Long Barrel for greater range and damage.
As a Battle Rifle, the bullet velocity and Magazine size are weaker than some of its rivals, but we can address this instantly with the .30-06 High Grain Rounds and 40 Round Mag.
Finally, the iron sight is tough to use long-range, so we’ve added the JAK Glassless Optic to make it easier to land shots. I really liked the extra recoil control offered by this Aftermarket Part, but feel free to swap it out for the sight you feel most comfortable with.
Best Perks & Equipment
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: High Alert
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Your loadout isn’t complete without the best Perks, and it’s best to start with Double Time to increase the duration of your Tactical Sprint to help get across the map. The DTIR 30-06 doesn’t have huge magazines either so you might find yourself reloading often, but Sleight of Hand can drastically speed up the process.
Tempered is a must in Warzone these days, as it reduces the number of plates needed for maximum armor from three to two. Then, High Alert pings you whenever an enemy is aiming at you, buying you valuable seconds to react, move, and respond.
When it comes to Equipment, you can’t go wrong with a Frag Grenade for dealing big damage to multiple players. Smoke Grandes also come in handy, as they offer much-needed cover when you’re out in the open and looking to avoid the gaze of enemies.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive TTK at long range
|Limited magazine size
|Low recoil with right attachments
|Poor iron sight requires Optic
|Slow fire rate is easy to control
Is the DTIR 30-06 meta?
Yes, the DTIR-06 is a meta pick in Warzone Season 6. Following another major nerf to the STG44, the new Battle Rifle has taken its place to become one of the best and most popular long-range weapons.
This is mostly due to how powerful and easy to use it is. While LMGs and Assault Rifles can occasionally feel tough to land shots with over long distances, with the right combination of attachments the DTIR is incredibly accurate.
New weapons do tend to be strong when they first arrive, so don’t be surprised to see a nerf in a future update. But, for now, this is a must-use weapon in Warzone.
How to unlock DTIR 30-06
You can unlock the DTIR 30-06 by completing Sector 6 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Luckily, this is one of the free rewards on offer, so you don’t need to purchase the full BP to get your hands on the new weapon if you don’t want to.
Best alternatives
If the DTIR 30-06 isn’t quite cutting it for you, the MCW was given a healthy buff in Warzone Season 6 that’s made it another deadly long-range pick. Although it was nerfed pretty heavily, the STG44 is still extremely competitive too.
If you want to be unstoppable at long range, you could also run one of the best Sniper Rifles, such as the KATT-AMR or MORS.