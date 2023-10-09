An Nvidia RTX 4080 Super could be coming sooner than you think

Nvidia could be working on an upgrade for the RTX 4080, which could be named the RTX 4080 Super. The new GPU is due for release in early 2024, according to leaks.

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards have just about finished rollout in their initial forms. But now, you can expect Team Green to start moving toward product refreshes, ahead of revealing their next-gen Blackwell graphics cards.

This trend could be kicking off with an RTX 4080 Super, which could replace the original RTX 4080. This rumor comes from Nvidia leaker Zed Wang, who states that the company could be working on a SKU that replaces the current RTX 4080 with an RTX 4080 Super / Ti, using the existing AD102 chip, which is currently used in the RTX 4090.

This would not be the first time that Nvidia released a smaller refresh, first seen with the RTX 20-series, and for the Ada Lovelace graphics cards, it makes sense, too. There is a gulf of performance between the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, and a 4080 Super / Ti could be just the panacea that Nvidia needs to make the GPU stack make a little bit more sense.

Should the rumor prove to be true, the RTX 4080 Super / Ti could stand to wholly replace the current GPU, while offering more performance, and at a more competitive price.

Leaker Kopite7Kimi has weighed in, stating that they have not heard anything about an RTX 4080 Super / Tii and that they doubt it would be based on AD103.

RTX 4080 Super / Ti’s price will allegedly remain the same

According to this initial leak, the RTX 4080 Super / Ti will launch for a price of $1199 in early 2024. While the original card launched at a price that was much more than what many gamers expected, especially considering how competitive the 3080 was, a Super variant might allay some of those worries with some added value.

Zed Wang claims that the graphics card might also come under a 450W TGP, which is welcome news for anyone looking to pick up a graphics card, without having to buy a new power supply at the same time. We should hope that the RTX 4080 Super would also make up the difference in core counts that stand between the 4080 and 4090.

Just remember to take this rumor with a grain of salt, as things can stand to change dramatically before an official reveal. We’ll be sure to update you on all future GPU news as we hear more.