Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU could launch at AMD-beating price

RTX 4080 Super and other GPU rumors are swirling, and the latest rumors suggest that the card could launch at an incredibly competitive $999.

The rumors surrounding a potential refresh of the Nvidia RTX 40-Super series include several graphics cards, including an RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4070 Super. Now, YouTuber and insider Moore’s Law is Dead has thrown his hat in the ring, stoking the flames of the Nvidia rumor mill.

The YouTuber explains that pricing has not yet been finalized for all GPUs, but speculates that an RTX 4080 Super at $999 could prove to be a huge issue for Team Red’s RX 7900 XT and XTX graphics cards. Firstly, the RTX 4080 Super might be one of the most aggressively-priced GPUs that the company has released in the stack.

The RTX 4080 Super might use a “souped up” Nvidia’s AD103 chip, nixing rumors that it could use AD102, as Nvidia could repurpose the chip in a more expensive workstation GPU, too. Moore’s Law is Dead sources have stated that “some adjustments” are coming in the upper midrange and high end ” graphics cards. Another source states “We want to take on the 7900 series aggressively and directly”.

A third source claims that a decision has not been made regarding the three cards, but it is incredibly likely that we will see these GPUs come to market, unlike an RTX 4090 Ti.

RTX 40-series Super pricing rumors

According to Moore’s Law is Dead, the leaker claims that the three new graphics cards could be priced incredibly competitively, which would be dependent on how well the GPU stack sells over the holiday period. With that in mind, the YouTuber made two price rumors, which we’ve listed below.

GPU Aggressive pricing estimate Conservative pricing estimate Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super $999-$1199 $1199-$1249 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super $799-$899 $849-$999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super $599-649 $649-$699

Moore’s Law is Dead clarifies that these pricing rumors are dependent on market scenarios, with factors such as older graphics cards getting discontinued. Since the graphics cards have not yet been finalized, there is also some speculation regarding their reported specifications. Just be sure to take all of these rumors with a pinch of salt.

AMD could be in hot water

If Nvidia chooses to price the rumored graphics cards aggressively, AMD could be in for a shock with regards to their pricing. While AMD did find success with the 7800 XT, their higher-end options. AMD’s pricing has unofficially been quite a bit lower than Nvidia, but this move could force the company to officially lower its prices.

If you are shopping for a new graphics card, it might be well worth waiting until we hear more.