RTX 40-series Super rumor makes surprising TBP claim

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series Super refresh might come with no adjustments to TBP, as leaker Kopite7Kimi reveals.

The Nvidia rumor factory sees no signs of stopping, as more leaks have emerged. The RTX 40-series Super lineup is poised to refresh some of Nvidia’s most popular graphics cards. But, now, a new rumor has emerged.

Inveterate leaker Kopite7kimi has unveiled much of the information we currently have, such as the type of chips and the number of CUDA cores for the alleged RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super. Though Kopite7kimi expressed some doubt on the specs they revealed, saying: “I still doubt with them, especially the Ti Super, I cannot fully agree.”

Now, the leaker is back, with a surprising addition to their ever-increasing roster of leaks.

TBP might match original GPUs

The leaker shows more confidence, saying the new Super models “Will have the same power consumption as non-super models.”

Many users thinking of upgrading to the rumored RTX 40 Super lineup will be pleased by this, as it means there will be no concerns about needing to change your PSU, or worry about a sudden jump in your electricity bill. If you cast your minds back long enough, there were even rumors that the RTX 4090 could drink a staggering 600w of power.

This is somewhat surprising, as previous Super refreshes in the 20-series lineup did bump up TBP for the models. For example, a vanilla RTX 2070 is rated at 175W, whereas the RTX 3070 Super guzzles a maximum of 215W.

Combined with word from inside Nvidia that the company is considering an aggressive pricing strategy for the new lineup– particularly the RTX 4080 Super – and the refreshed 40-series could be a good time for those considering an upgrade.

Of course, stay locked onto Dexerto to keep updated with any further information we hear about the rumored graphics cards.