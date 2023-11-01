Nvidia RTX 4080 Super: Rumored specs, price & more

Nvidia’s rumored RTX 4080 Super could be released soon, but with so many rumors waiting in the wings, we go over everything from leaked specs, price, release date, and more.

Nvidia is allegedly working on an RTX 4080 Super variant of the standard RTX 4080 which was released last year. The new model aims to ultimately replace the vanilla version of the GPU and replace it with something a bit more powerful, which might also be lighter on your wallet, too.

But, with so many rumors flying around, it can be difficult to gather the full picture, and which rumors to listen to, and which ones to ignore. We’ve collated everything we know about the GPU right here. Just remember, until Nvidia announces something official, to take all these leaks with a pinch of salt.

RTX 4080 Super: Leaked specifications

Chip : AD103-400

: AD103-400 CUDA Cores: 10240

Leaker Kopite7Kimi released unconfirmed specs for the 40 Super series, including the RTX 4080 Super. The specifications indicate that the RTX 4080 Super will have 10,240 CUDA cores, and be built using the AD103 GPU. This is the same chip used in the standard RTX 4080, but unlike the standard version, all cores will be enabled compared to the missing 5% in the vanilla model of the card.

These suggested specs would indicate that the RTX 4080 Super would be closer in performance to the RTX 4090, making it a much more tempting option for PC builders. That said, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt, as even leaker Kopite7Kimi said he has doubts about the listed specs.

One thing we do not know is the bus width and the amount of VRAM the GPU will have. So, we’ll keep our ears to the ground if we hear anything more. Of course, you should expect the GPU to possess the ability to access DLSS 3, Reflex and more.

Rumors claim that the RTX 4080 Super will be released in Early 2024. Analysts are anticipating that if the Super refresh line does exist, then the RTX 4080 Super will likely be the first of the series to be released.

These rumors are bolstered by the recent appearance of a graphics card listed as GeForce RTX 4080 Super being listed on HWiNFO, shown under the ‘upcoming changes’ section. This has led to speculation that the RTX 4080 Super could be released as early as the first quarter of 2024.

RTX 4080 Super: Price leaks

Current leaks claim that the RTX 4080 Super could be priced as low as $999. The price point has been a point of contention for many, as the balance of price versus performance for the standard version of the RTX 4080 made many users turn toward the 4070 or 4090.

The RTX 4080 Super, however, could be offered at a price as low as $999, with leaks from inside Nvidia suggesting that the company wants to go head-to-head against AMD’s RX 7900 XT and is adopting an aggressive pricing strategy accordingly.

Though AMD has usually been competitive in terms of pricing, most of the deals have come from third-party vendors, so an aggressive pricing strategy from Nvidia might force AMD into an official price drop.

As this battle heats up, it might be worth waiting for further news before committing to a GPU upgrade.