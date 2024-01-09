Nvidia RTX 40 Super GPUs might have one big issue at launch

Nvidia’s RTX 40 Super graphics cards sound great, but one leaker claims that supplies might initially be constrained at launch.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4080 Super have all been officially announced. The new graphics cards seem to bridge the gap to offer more value to consumers. But, according to reliable leaker Moore’s Law is Dead, who revealed the prices for the upcoming graphics cards months ahead of their official reveal, there could be more trouble on the horizon.

Nvidia’s RTX 40 Super series of graphics cards might look attractive to consumers, but they might also suffer from supply constraints. One source that the leaker talks to claims that there’s as much supply for the trio of GPUs that retailers would usually get for a single launch.

Another source claims that this will be a “light launch”, with more confidence surrounding the RTX 4070 Super’s supply while echoing concern for the 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super GPUs. They also note that following the initial launch of the GPUs, there may also be supply constraints as retailers will not get shipments for the new cards for a while. A third source who allegedly works at Nvidia also echoes the same sentiment.

Nvidia RTX 40 Super supply could be constrained in Q1 2024

The Q1 forecasts for the RTX 40 Super lineup seem like they may be constrained, but there could be a logical answer for why this may be. Firstly, with the Chinese New Year, you should expect that production will be stopped for a brief period. Secondly, let’s not forget that Nvidia needs to clear out the stock for the graphics cards that are getting retired: The RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 respectively. This could mean that these GPUs receive a healthy discount.

This is backed up by the Moore’s Law is Dead source, an employee at Nvidia who stated: “…until the 4070 Ti and 4080 sell through you shouldn’t expect wide Super availability”.

This is to avoid overstock in supply channels, retailers, and distributors, which the company ran into when it was retiring the RTX 30-series of graphics cards.

On the Red Team, it appears that AMD’s 7600 XT should be in healthy supply at launch. We’ll just have to wait and see how quickly the new graphics cards sell out when they launch later this month.