Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti beats out AMD RX 7600 in leaked benchmarks

The latest mid-range cards from Nvidia and AMD have begun to leak out days before the companies launch the GPUs.

The website VideoCardz has sourced a variety of 3DMark benchmark scores from reviewers who have obtained the latest cards from Nvidia and AMD. While not entirely accurate of the performance you might end up with, it gives us a great first look at where each card stands this generation.

In an unsurprising turn of events, the first benchmarks for Nvidia and AMD’s midrange cards indicate that Nvidia’s 4060 Ti might again become the dominant card. While the RX 7600 still appears impressive for the price range, it can’t hold a candle to the 4060 Ti.

GPU Time Spy (DX12 1440p) Time Spy Extreme (DX12 4K) Speed Way (DX12 1440p) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB 13395 6287 3176 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 11723 5722 2950 Radeon RX 7600 10687 5079 1949 Radeon RX 6650 XT 10010 4562 1673 Radeon RX 6600 XT 9694 4413 1652 GeForce RTX 3060 8732 4096 2171 Radeon RX 6600 8149 3713 1401 Source: VideoCardz

Interestingly, the RX 7600 can’t beat the RTX 3060 Ti in any of these 1440p, DirectX 12 tests. It also appears to be barely winning against AMD’s last generation of mid-range cards.

From the averaged-out scores, the 6650 XT is only around 650 points behind its latest replacement, which is currently sat at 10687 for DirectX 12, 1440p benchmarks. Meanwhile, Nvidia tops the midrange table with a clear 3000-point lead.

Nvidia looks to beat AMD in the mid-ranged GPU battle again

Nvidia

On Speed Way, 3DMark’s latest addition to the benchmarks, Nvidia and AMD sit with a 1227-point difference. However, all of this changes once 1080p, DirectX 11 tests come into play. In these tests, Nvidia barely scrapes by. Here, regardless of the resolution, AMD stands its ground with at most an 8% difference between Nvidia and itself.

GPU Fire Strike (DX11 1080p) Fire Strike Extreme (DX11 1440p) Fire Strike Ultra (DX11 4K) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB 33596 15873 7357 Radeon RX 7600 30925 14571 7126 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 29504 14377 7239 GeForce RTX 3060 22298 10436 5059 Radeon RX 6650 XT 29546 13552 6755 Radeon RX 6600 XT 28702 13297 6617 Radeon RX 6600 23682 10967 5349 Source: VideoCardz

However, it should be noted that this data isn’t particularly accurate and we should have our own reviews to confirm real-world differences soon. VideoCardz averaged out the scores from amongst the reviewers they managed to get them from. With different systems not being disclosed, it could wind up being different from real-world performance.

Nvidia plans to launch the RTX 4060 Ti on May 24, while AMD will allegedly release the RX 7600 a day later.