AMD RX 7600 finalized specs leak days before launch

AMD is just mere days away from the launch of the RX 7600, and now, just before the reviews start to trickle out, official specs have been leaked out. have the specs.

The launch of the RX 7600 and launch of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti means that the battle of the mid-range cards is on. Now, with specs for the RX 7600 leaking ahead of AMD’s planned launch schedule, we can get a quick look at how this new GPU is going to perform.

Article continues after ad

A tweet from news outlet TechPowerUp has revealed everything in full, including the process which the card was built upon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

AMD RX 7600 specs

Spec RX 7600 Architecture RDNA 3 Manufacturing Process 6nm Transistor Count 13.3 billion Die Size 204 mm Compute Units 32 Ray Accelerators 32 Al Accelerators 64 Stream Processors 2048 Game GPU Clock 2250 MHz Boost GPU Clock Up to 2625 MHz Peak Single Precision Perf. Up to 21.75 TFLOPS Peak Half Precision Perf. Up to 43.5 TFLOPS Peak Texture Fill-Rate Up to 339.8 GT/s ROPs 64 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate Up to 169.9 GP/s AMD Infinity Cache 32 MB (2nd. Gen.) Memory 8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 18 Gbps Effective Memory Bandwidth w/ AMD Infinity Cache Up to 476.9 GB/s Memory Bus Interface 128-bit PCle Interface PCle 4.0 x8 Total Board Power 165W

The card is built upon AMD’s Navi 33 GPU, and while dubbed “XL”, it’s actually considerably smaller than its predecessor internally. AMD’s last midrange card, the RX 6600, was built on Navi 23, and came in at 237mm , whereas now Navi 33 is able to fit an incredible amount of power into a smaller chip.

One thing to note here is that the 165W board power appears to be higher than from Nvidia’s 4060 Ti. Despite being a faster, better card overall, the 4060 Ti uses less power when running games and apps.