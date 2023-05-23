AMD RX 7600 finalized specs leak days before launch
AMD is just mere days away from the launch of the RX 7600, and now, just before the reviews start to trickle out, official specs have been leaked out. have the specs.
The launch of the RX 7600 and launch of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti means that the battle of the mid-range cards is on. Now, with specs for the RX 7600 leaking ahead of AMD’s planned launch schedule, we can get a quick look at how this new GPU is going to perform.
A tweet from news outlet TechPowerUp has revealed everything in full, including the process which the card was built upon.
AMD RX 7600 specs
|Spec
|RX 7600
|Architecture
|RDNA 3
|Manufacturing Process
|6nm
|Transistor Count
|13.3 billion
|Die Size
|204 mm
|Compute Units
|32
|Ray Accelerators
|32
|Al Accelerators
|64
|Stream Processors
|2048
|Game GPU Clock
|2250 MHz
|Boost GPU Clock
|Up to 2625 MHz
|Peak Single Precision Perf.
|Up to 21.75 TFLOPS
|Peak Half Precision Perf.
|Up to 43.5 TFLOPS
|Peak Texture Fill-Rate
|Up to 339.8 GT/s
|ROPs
|64
|Peak Pixel Fill-Rate
|Up to 169.9 GP/s
|AMD Infinity Cache
|32 MB (2nd. Gen.)
|Memory
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Speed
|18 Gbps
|Effective Memory Bandwidth w/ AMD Infinity Cache
|Up to 476.9 GB/s
|Memory Bus Interface
|128-bit
|PCle Interface
|PCle 4.0 x8
|Total Board Power
|165W
The card is built upon AMD’s Navi 33 GPU, and while dubbed “XL”, it’s actually considerably smaller than its predecessor internally. AMD’s last midrange card, the RX 6600, was built on Navi 23, and came in at 237mm, whereas now Navi 33 is able to fit an incredible amount of power into a smaller chip.
One thing to note here is that the 165W board power appears to be higher than from Nvidia’s 4060 Ti. Despite being a faster, better card overall, the 4060 Ti uses less power when running games and apps.