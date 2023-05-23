Tech

AMD RX 7600 finalized specs leak days before launch

AMD RX 6000 GPUAMD

AMD is just mere days away from the launch of the RX 7600, and now, just before the reviews start to trickle out, official specs have been leaked out. have the specs.

The launch of the RX 7600 and launch of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti means that the battle of the mid-range cards is on. Now, with specs for the RX 7600 leaking ahead of AMD’s planned launch schedule, we can get a quick look at how this new GPU is going to perform.

Article continues after ad

A tweet from news outlet TechPowerUp has revealed everything in full, including the process which the card was built upon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

AMD RX 7600 specs

SpecRX 7600
ArchitectureRDNA 3
Manufacturing Process6nm
Transistor Count13.3 billion
Die Size204 mm
Compute Units32
Ray Accelerators32
Al Accelerators64
Stream Processors2048
Game GPU Clock2250 MHz
Boost GPU ClockUp to 2625 MHz
Peak Single Precision Perf.Up to 21.75 TFLOPS
Peak Half Precision Perf.Up to 43.5 TFLOPS
Peak Texture Fill-RateUp to 339.8 GT/s
ROPs64
Peak Pixel Fill-RateUp to 169.9 GP/s
AMD Infinity Cache32 MB (2nd. Gen.)
Memory8GB GDDR6
Memory Speed18 Gbps
Effective Memory Bandwidth w/ AMD Infinity CacheUp to 476.9 GB/s
Memory Bus Interface128-bit
PCle InterfacePCle 4.0 x8
Total Board Power165W

The card is built upon AMD’s Navi 33 GPU, and while dubbed “XL”, it’s actually considerably smaller than its predecessor internally. AMD’s last midrange card, the RX 6600, was built on Navi 23, and came in at 237mm, whereas now Navi 33 is able to fit an incredible amount of power into a smaller chip.

One thing to note here is that the 165W board power appears to be higher than from Nvidia’s 4060 Ti. Despite being a faster, better card overall, the 4060 Ti uses less power when running games and apps.

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

AMDGraphics Cards