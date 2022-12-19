An Alexa-powered smart toilet is finally here, but it’ll cost you $11,500

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Kohler is finally selling the Numi 2.0, an Alexa-powered smart toilet outfitted with RGB LEDs, speakers, and a customizable bidet. But, it’s priced at an eye-watering $11,500.

Toilet manufacturer Kohler has been looking to make a smart toilet for over a decade. Originally announced a few years ago at CES, which is surprisingly not all about the latest and greatest GPUs or PC tech. its brand-new Numi 2.0 is finally hitting store shelves, according to The Verge.

The advent of “Internet of things” devices kicked off in earnest over five years ago, so we can’t really believe it’s taken this long for the internet to finally power something that almost everyone uses. A toilet. But, make no mistake, this isn’t just any old loo. The Kohler Numi 2.0 is packed to the gills with features.

This toilet has much more than snazzy RGB

The RGB-adorned latrine has full Alexa functionality, in addition to automatic opening and closing functions. But it doesn’t stop there. There’s also a customizable bidet that you can configure to your own liking, including pressure, position, and a UV light for cleaning.

But, hold on to your hats, folks. You’ll also be getting a heated seat, which you can also control, in addition to an air-dryer, too. Not only that, but it’ll be easier to clean thanks to automatic misting technology, and an auto-deodorizer.

This is probably the most feature-packed toilet to hit the market, but it’ll set you back $11,500. For that cash, you are also getting a wall-mounted remote, too. Though, you’ll also be able to do it all for your phone from the Kohler Konnect app, which is fully Alexa-compatible. There’s no word on if Kohler will support other smart home systems like Google Nest or Apple Homekit quite yet, however.

The promotional video is equally hilarious, with an American Psycho-like vibe emanating from it. Maybe in the future, instead of exchanging and comparing business cards, we’ll be ogling who has the best toilet on the block. But, we don’t think that it will get much better than this for now.