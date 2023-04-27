Meta hopes “billions of people” will use their AI technology

Mark Zuckerberg has told investors that Meta’s plans are to bring its “AI Agents” to the world by integrating it all into its many services.

Meta’s recent investor call included heavy talks about the company’s upcoming AI plans. In an odd twist, Zuckerberg’s company hasn’t actually come forward with any AI products since the explosion of popularity surrounding OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta said that they want “billions of people” to use it, as well as integrated the AI into WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as Messenger.

Talking to investors, Zuckerberg stated:

“We’re exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram and ads, and over time video and multi-modal experiences as well.

“I expect that these tools will be valuable for everyone from regular people to creators to businesses.

“For example, I expect that a lot of interest in AI agents for business messaging and customer support will come once we nail that experience.”

Meta’s AI plans don’t mean the end of the metaverse

However, the pivot to AI doesn’t mean that the company’s – and Zuckerberg’s – obsession with the metaverse is over. Despite massive losses, and having to briefly increase the price of its VR hardware, Zuckerberg insists that the AI will eventually make its way into the metaverse.

“Over time, this will extend to our work on the metaverse, too, where people will much more easily be able to create avatars, objects, worlds, and code to tie all of them together.”

Zuckerberg did back this up by saying that Meta won’t be shifting its focus away from the metaverse anytime soon either.

Meta plans to bring AI to “every single one of our products”. An example given was WhatsApp’s customer support that companies can utilize to skip needing to embed their own chat service into their website.

Generative AI programs like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing have taken over the tech industry as of late. The massive boom in tech has caused some concern from some tech leaders, while Nvidia will be providing OpenAI with 30,000 GPUs to power their ongoing disruptive AI products.