Mark Zuckerberg responds as internet thirsts over viral altered photo

After the internet released an altered photo of Mark Zuckerberg, viewers began thirsting over his photoshopped look.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a statement via social media on April 18 explaining “Meta AI.”

As Zuckerberg detailed the new “Llama 3 AI model,” which he claimed to be the “most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use,” he sported a leisurely look with a dark blue shirt and a loose silver chain around his neck.

Though he was barefaced with no facial hair, an altered screenshot of Zuckerberg from the video has gone viral. In the photo, Zuckerberg has both a mustache and a chinstrap.

Article continues after ad

Zuckerberg even responded to the altered photo of him. “Okay who did this?” he asked Instagram account ‘theshaderoom.’

After the altered photo made its rounds on the internet, viewers began thirsting over Zuckerberg by saying he looks “good af” with a beard.

Many viewers also renamed him “Marquis,” as his photoshopped look bestowed more steeze than usual. Meanwhile, others commented, continuing to fall into the thirst trap.

Article continues after ad

“Man y’all playing too much, that man had me considering,” wrote one viewer. “Men don’t realize how much a beard does for them lol,” agreed another.

As for the new Meta AI model, Zuckerberg said it will consist of an assistant that you can “ask any questions across our apps and glasses.” He continued to explain how apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger now have the new system built into their search boxes and will provide answers from sources like Google and Bing.

Article continues after ad

Despite Zuckerberg being a tech genius, perhaps it may be time for him to grow out his facial hair, as what he has to say just might capture more viewers who wouldn’t normally seek out his concepts.