Mark Zuckerberg says he’s “more comfortable” with new appearance after AI interview

After Mark Zuckerberg was seen with big, curly hair and tan lines like a California surfer during an interview with YouTuber Rowan Cheung about Llama AI, the Meta CEO says his new look boils down to being “comfortable.”

Ever since the 2004 launch of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has grown the company – now called Meta – into a multi-billion dollar empire alongside Instagram, Threads, Quest VR, and more.

Zuckerberg has changed up his style a few times in the past, but it wasn’t until 2023 when users began noticing a major difference in the tech mogul’s looks. Back in April, users across social media were “thirsting” for Zuck after he posted a video wearing a turtle neck and gold chain.

In an interview on July 23, Zuckerberg could be seen with big, curly hair and tan lines around his eyes – sparking conversation about his looks yet again.

One Threads user mentioned that the Meta CEO looks more “comfortable” as he’s gotten older, prompting Zuckerberg to agree.

“Yeah, I was 19 [when I launched Facebook] and didn’t know anything about running a company, communicating publicly, etc,” he said.

“Lots of interested feedback loops. Some built confidence like learning I could make good technical/product decisions at scale, but being awkward and getting negative feedback on how I came across definitely made me more careful and scripted.

“Still not my best thing, but getting a bit more comfortable just being me as I get older.”

During the now-viral interview, Zuckerberg spoke with YouTuber Rowan Cheung about the newest version of Meta’s AI model Llama 3.1. Zuck shared the idea that content creators could use AI clones of themselves to offload some of their work.

“I think there’s going to be a huge unlock where basically every creator can pull in all their information from social media and train these systems to reflect their values and their objectives and what they’re trying to do,” he said.

“…Then people can interact with that. It’ll be almost like this artistic artifact that creators create that people can kind of interact with in different ways.”