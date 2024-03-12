Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on Meta Quest vs Apple Vision Pro debate

Mark Zuckerberg says that the Meta Quest will have “regressed significantly” if it becomes more like the Apple Vision Pro in five years.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was not impressed when he first tried out the Apple Vision Pro, and his opinion does not seem to have changed. Over on Threads, he has continued his criticism of Apple’s mixed reality headset, saying that the trade-offs made by Apple’s $3,500 headset make it worse than the much cheaper Meta Quest 3.

The launch of the Apple Vision Pro has prompted an uptick in interest in the areas of VR and mixed reality (MR), but Zuckerberg was not impressed. The Meta CEO shot back at claims by Mosaic Ventures partner Benedict Evans that Apple is: “selling pretty much the device Meta wants to reach in 3-5 years.”

Zuckerberg says Meta Quest 3 is better

Zuckerberg was quick to respond, saying: “I don’t think we’re saying the devices are the same. We’re saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we’ll have regressed significantly.” He continued by saying: “Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product trade-offs that make their device worse in most ways. That’s not what we aspire to.”

The thread continued with a discussion on whether the higher resolution was worth the drawbacks in terms of weight, ergonomics, and motion blur, though no clear consensus appears to have been reached. Zuckerberg naturally continued to insist that the Meta Quest 3 was the better product since it has ‘quite good’ resolution along with less motion blur.

