Mark Zuckerberg reveals Meta VR OS is coming to more headsets

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that Meta’s VR headset operating system is coming to more headsets, revealing the first partners in a post on Threads.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on April 22, 2024, that the company has opened up the Meta Horizon OS so that other companies can release Meta-powered VR headsets.

“Some updates on the metaverse. Today we’re opening up Meta Horizon OS — our operating system powering Quest — so others can design more headsets in our ecosystem. Lenovo, Microsoft, and ASUS are some of our first partners, with more coming too. Looking forward to a new wave of headsets focused on productivity, entertainment, gaming, exercise, and more,” said Zuckerberg.

The first set of partners includes Asus, Lenovo, and Microsoft, who are all set to release a Meta Horizon OS powered headset in the future. Their plans are already revealed as well, but details on the actual headsets have not been revealed as of writing.

Asus will focus on an “all-new performance gaming headset” while Lenovo will use Meta Horizon OS to make mixed-reality headsets focused on productivity, learning, and entertainment.

Microsoft has previously teamed up with Meta to bring Cloud Gaming to the Quest, and now they’re working together again to create a limited-edition headset inspired by Xbox.

Details outside of that are slim, but Meta did reveal that all of the partner devices will benefit from Meta’s partnership with Qualcomm, meaning they’ll all be powered by the latest Snapdragon processors.