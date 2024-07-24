Mark Zuckerberg wants content creators to use AI clones

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has said that he sees a future where content creators make AI clones of themselves.

Zuckerberg spoke with Rowan Cheung, who runs an AI-focused outlet. Cheung has also transcribed highlights from the interview on his website.

Zuckerberg’s vision of the future for content creators – and businesses – is that they’d be able to create “AI agents” for themselves. An AI agent is a “sculpted” version of a language model and can be deployed to mimic an individual or get the tone of the business across.

The idea behind deploying an AI clone of yourself or your business is to make room for more work. By offloading admin or tedious tasks to an agent, Zuckerberg envisions interaction with communities being done with this AI clone:

“I think there’s going to be a huge unlock where basically every creator can pull in all their information from social media and train these systems to reflect their values and their objectives and what they’re trying to do.

“… Then people can interact with that. It’ll be almost like this artistic artifact that creators create that people can kind of interact with in different ways.”

Meta launches new Llama AI models – now it’s looking to the future

Zuckerberg’s interview coincides with the launch of Meta’s new AI language model, Llama 3.1. The model will launch in three versions, 405B, 70B, and 8B.

These all have different metrics, with 405B being the flagship for capabilities. 70B is cost-effective and 8B is light-weight for running on lower-end devices.

All three are available for free download, as Zuckerberg embraces open-source development for Meta’s AI. Part of this is that Zuckerberg wants AI to be a competitive market:

“Our vision is that there should be a lot of different AIs out there and AI services, not just one kind of singular AI.

“That really informs the open-source approach, and it informs the product road map.”

The hope is that by making it accessible, his aim of making Meta’s AI the most used on the planet by the end of the year is attainable. Speaking in his newsletter, Zuckerberg argues that making things open is good for Meta:

“Meta’s business model is about building the best experiences and services for people.

“To do this, we must ensure that we always have access to the best technology, and that we’re not locking into a competitor’s closed ecosystem where they can restrict what we build.”

AI has been heavily criticized since the launch of more sophisticated generation tools like Firefly and Stable Diffusion. The fear is that it’d take jobs away from people – like social media managers.

We’ve already seen photographers disqualified from competitions. Pokemon TCG makers have to sift through art entries over suspicions of AI. A Wired report claims that AI art has already been used in Call of Duty, with multiple AI-generated cosmetics sold in its store.

However, big tech companies are embracing the new technologies, with Apple set to integrate ChatGPT and its own Apple Intelligence model with its devices later this year.