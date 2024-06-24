Apple and Meta looking to collaborate on AI for iOS 18

It seems that Apple may be looking to forge ties with Meta to use its AI model for iOS 18, not just OpenAI and Google.

Apple recently partnered with OpenAI to turbocharge iOS 18 with generative AI powers. Now a new report suggests that Apple has had talks with its close rival, Meta, to form a similar alliance.

The Wall Street Journal report details those who have knowledge about the discussions. It states that Apple has discussed with Meta to explore the possibility of using its generative AI models. The report further says that besides Meta, Apple had similar chats with other AI startups like Perplexity and Anthropic.

Article continues after ad

This collaboration may help Apple remain less reliant on one particular partner. If Apple gets Meta on board, customers will get to choose “which external AI models they want to use in addition to Apple’s internal systems.”

That said, the implementation is expected to be similar to the deal that Apple has struck with OpenAI. While Apple’s on-device or cloud AI handles most user requests, the iOS 18 does transfer specific user queries to ChatGPT after seeking the user’s approval. Once the permission is granted, ChatGPT processes the user request and comes up with an answer.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: @tracminhvu

During the recently concluded WWDC, Apple’s Craig Frederighi said that the company feels that OpenAI represents the best choice for our users today. “We wanted to start with the best,” he explained while announcing Apple’s partnership with OpenAI.

Article continues after ad

While the talks between Apple and Meta have yet to be finalized, there is always a chance of wheels coming off during these discussions. While the two companies have been contradicting the use of emerging tech, Meta could be eyeing the possibility of reaching out to the massive Apple user base.

Interestingly, OpenAI offers a free version of ChatGPT through Apple and is not monetarily gaining from this setup. However, a premium subscription can be bought using Apple Intelligence, and Apple will get a cut from the revenue generated from its devices. If Apple gets Meta, Gemini, or any other AI service on board, they’re expected to follow the same mode.

Article continues after ad