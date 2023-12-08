Lenovo looks to fight off Apple with its own AirPods Pro style earbuds

Lenovo is working on a premium true wireless stereo earbud. But does it have enough to take on the brand might of AirPods?

Lenovo, mainly known for its laptops and computing devices, also has a range of products under various brand names. It sells Android phones under the Motorola brand, while Legion is an umbrella under which it sells gaming-focused peripherals.

Similarly, Lenovo’s Yoga brand has a bunch of premium consumer end devices like laptops, tablets, and more. The Chinese tech major seems to be working on a pair of premium in-ear earbuds with Yoga branding.

These earbuds may tentatively be called Yoga True Wireless Stereo Earbuds or simply Yoga TWS earbuds and will look to take on Apple’s AirPods Pro once launched.

Though still in the early days, the Yoga earbuds were first spotted by folks at WindowsReport and might come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), three microphones on each bud, a frequency range of 20-20000 Hz, and a 12.2mm internal driver.

With a 40mAh battery in each bud and an additional 500 mAh battery in the charging cases, these earbuds won’t often make you look for charging sockets. It’s reported that the buds alone can last for close to 6.5 hours with a single charge, while the case is expected to offer an additional 33 hours of juice.

Thankfully, like most new earbuds, the upcoming Yoga earbuds are expected to come with a USB-C charging slot, meaning you can use the same charger to charge your MacBook, iPhone, and earbuds.

Is Lenovo’s plan enough to take on the Apple AirPods Pro?

There is no doubt that the Yoga TWS from Lenovo is aimed at users who prefer premium products and might have enough features like ANC, Dolby Atmos, and multi-device connectivity; they might not be in direct competition with the Apple AirPods Pro.

With features like multiple device pairing and Voice ID that could enhance your spoken words using PC-based and earbud-based voice recognition software, the Yoga buds could be aimed towards the professional user base rather than music aficionados.

Moreover, these earbuds might also lack sweat and water resistance, making them useless for fitness-focused enthusiasts. However, if you use a Windows laptop and an Android phone for work, these could be the earbuds you should look out for.