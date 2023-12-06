How to win free Lenovo Legion Go handheld at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards has partnered with Lenovo to give away 100 Legion Go gaming handhelds during the 2023 live stream. Here’s everything we know about the giveaway, including how to enter.

PC gaming focused handhelds have taken over the industry since the launch of Valve’s Steam Deck, becoming some of the most sought-after devices.

Lenovo joined ASUS and Valve in the mainstream handheld market in late 2023 with the Windows based Legion Go, and now they’ve partnered up with The Game Awards to give some away.

Here’s how to win a free Lenovo Legion Go handheld during the event.

Free Lenovo Legion Go at The Game Awards

During the event on December 7, 2023, from 4:30pm PST to 8pm PST, you can go to TGA’s Legion website to enter to win one of 100 Lenovo Legion Go handhelds.

On top of the Lenovo giveaway, The Game Awards has partnered with Valve to give away 100 Steam Deck OLED’s as well as a way to give back to the community that watches the awards each year.

This follows up their massive 2022 giveaway where TGA gave away a Steam Deck every minute of the 3.5 hour broadcast.

Complete with a 8.8″ screen, the Windows 11 based Lenovo Legion Go is one of the most unique handhelds we’ve seen come to market in recent years.

With Nintendo Switch-esque joycon controllers, users can prop the screen up on a table and play to your hearts desire. You can even take one of the controllers, prop it into its stand and use it as a vertical mouse.

All it all, it seems to be a pretty good device that we’re sure many people will excitedly enter for a chance to win during the event.

