Save a massive $250 on the Motorola Edge before Black Friday

Amazon has slashed Motorola Edge 2023’s price by over 40%, bringing it to the lowest we’ve ever seen so far.

Motorola introduced a new budget smartphone last month, dubbed Edge (2023). It comes packed with features that fit the needs of most users. There’s a powerful processor under the hood and the camera system is pretty decent. Motorola priced the phone similar to the Pixel 8 initially but it is now available on Amazon with a massive $250 discount.

Article continues after ad

This early Black Friday Motorola Edge deal is something you wouldn’t want to miss. The Motorola smartphone is a must-buy if you are in the market for a budget phone and even outperforms the more expensive Pixel 8 in some areas.

Article continues after ad

Motorola Edge 2023 is a Pixel 8 killer

You can grab the Motorola Edge 2023 from Amazon with a 42% discount. The e-commerce giant has slashed the phone’s price by $250. If you buy it now, you will essentially be getting a solid mid-range smartphone for the price of an entry-level device.

Article continues after ad

The Motorola Edge 2023 has features that you’d rarely find on a budget smartphone. For instance, there’s an IP68 waterproof rating and a massive 6.6″ 144Hz pOLED display with support for 10-bit colors and HDR10+.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It has an aluminum build and features a dual-camera setup— 50MP primary (with OIS) and 13MP ultrawide (120° FOV). The device boots Android 13 and Motorola promises to ship two major Android updates.

Article continues after ad

There’s a 4,400 mAh battery on the device with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. It charges via a USB-C port and carries support for NFC.

Article continues after ad

In case you are looking for a more premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available on Amazon with a massive $300 discount.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.