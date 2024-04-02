Apple rumor claims wallet-friendly “AirPods Lite” are coming this year

Apple is rumored to have a pair of budget AirPods in the works, and these upcoming Apple earbuds might be named AirPods Lite, and could be released in Fall 2024.

New reports hint that Apple will add an entry-level AirPods to its lineup. These upcoming Apple AirPods are expected to be priced under $100, and are rumored to be named AirPods Lite.

If the rumors are accurate, these new AirPods could be one of the multiple audio accessories Apple might release this year. According to supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, the AirPods Lite could launch in 2024 and is expected to be manufactured by Foxconn, one of Apple’s leading contract manufacturers.

Article continues after ad

Pu states that Foxconn is expected to manufacture these AirPods at its production facility in India. He further added that the assembly is expected to ramp up around the fourth quarter, in line with the expected launch.

Apple

Pu’s claims can be corroborated with previous reports from Mark Gurman, where the analyst noted that Apple could release two new audio devices, including entry-level and mid-tier wireless earbuds. Gurman had also suggested that these devices could launch in September or October.

Article continues after ad

The AirPods Lite is expected to sport a similar design to the one we’re used to seeing on Apple’s wireless earbuds, but a compromise on features is expected. Since all Apple accessories now sport a Type-C charging port, you can also expect one on the AirPods Lite. But, you shouldn’t expect high-end features like ANC due to the rumored budget pricing of the accessory.

Article continues after ad

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also hinted that the AirPods Lite could retail at below the $100 price point.

While Apple isn’t known for making mass-market products, a $99 price tag could help the company gain some foot-hold in entry-level audio accessories. Moreover, analyst Jeff Pu also stated that the demand for AirPods might decline by 4% in 2024, which is why a mass-market product like this could help Apple soften the blow.