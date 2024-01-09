Hyperkin redesigns OG Xbox controller with Hall Effect joysticks

Gaming hardware company Hyperkin has just revealed their redesign of the original Xbox controller and they’ve put drift-free Hall Effect joysticks in it.

Since the release of the original Xbox console, there have been a handful of designs for the system’s first-party controller.

There was the infamously massive Duke controller that Hyperkin redesigned back in 2018, and of course, the various Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Series S|X options that followed.

The original Xbox had a smaller version of the Duke called the Controller S that came out later in the console’s life cycle, and Hyperkin just revealed a new version of it at CES 2024.

Hyperkin reveals Xbox Controller S redesign at CES 2024

Found by The Verge at CES 2024, the Hyperkin redesign of the Controller S is set to be called the DuchesS.

Not a lot has changed on the surface of the DuchesS, but Hyperkin has included a massive upgrade for the joysticks and triggers.

That being the fact that they’ve used magnetic Hall Effect sensors to limit wear and tear on the controller. Compared to regular potentiometer sensors that use a physical contact point, these sensors use magnets which slow down wear and tear as you use the controller.

The Verge/Hyperkin

The Verge says that this is just a prototype of the controller and that Hyperkin hasn’t actually put it into production just yet. Due to this, pricing or availability has yet to be confirmed.

This will be Hyperkin’s third Xbox controller remake once it’s released to the masses, having released their version of the Duke and Xbox 360 controller in previous years.

