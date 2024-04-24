TikTok ban heads to President’s desk after Senate passes bill

The latest bill to force ByteDance to either sell TikTok or face a ban in the US has been passed by the Senate, and it’s heading to the President’s desk.

After the US House of Representatives passed a bill forcing TikTok’s parent company to either sell its US operations within six months or face a ban in the country back in March, the short-form video app’s future became questionable.

That bill hasn’t moved since, but Congress introduced a second bill in April 2024 that extended the length of time ByteDance has to sell. The second bill has passed the House and Senate and is on the way to President Biden’s desk.

The President has made it clear that he plans on signing the bill into law on April 24, 2024, which will start the nine-month clock for ByteDance to divest.

However, ByteDance has made it quite clear that they have no intentions of selling off its US TikTok operations. Instead, a leaked internal memo from the company revealed that they intend to file a lawsuit to fight the decision as soon as Biden signs it into law.

“At the stage that the bill is signed, we will move to the courts for a legal challenge,” the company said. “We’ll continue to fight, as this legislation is a clear violation of the first amendment rights of the 170 million Americans on TikTok.”

This will put the nine-month divestment period on pause for however long court proceedings take place, potentially delaying it for months or years.

Even once Biden signs the bill, US access to TikTok won’t change at all. Users will be able to use the app as normal for at least the following nine months, and many may not even know that anything’s going on.

To stay in the know, you can keep up to date with everything US Government vs TikTok here.