iJustine calls Rabbit R1 AI device a “game-changer” weeks after Humane AI launch

Early impressions of the Rabbit R1 have started to emerge, and they’re positive, with many creators, including iJustine impressed by its design and user interface.

Rabbit held a launch party on Tuesday where it invited reporters, creators, and enthusiastic R1 buyers to get early access to the Rabbit R1 AI device. A handful of people have already started posting their early impressions of the device.

YouTuber iJustine posted a 12-minute video on YouTube, giving her first impressions and review of the Rabbit R1. She loved the device’s design and user interface, and when she used its camera function to identify objects, it was spot-on. This accuracy blew her away, leading her to dub teh device a “game-changer” for accessibility.

The Verge’s David Pierce wasn’t too impressed with the Rabbit R1, calling it a “meh Android phone” from a hardware perspective. Pierce later went on to describe the R1 as a “Picasso painting of a smartphone” which has “most of the same parts, just laid out really differently.”

Pierce noted that Rabbit R1 does a “solid job with basic AI questions” with “some definite lag”. However, they found the interface on Rabbit R1 better than the Humane AI Pin.

YouTuber Unbox Therapy called the Rabbit R1 an “interesting piece of hardware” for those who like to try out new technology. They also praised the device’s ability to recognize objects.

The R1 Rabbit is a $200 AI device based on large language models (LLMs) and large action models (LAMs). Currently, it supports four external services: Spotify, Uber, DoorDash, and Midjourney. The AI device comes with a camera, a speaker on the back, two microphones on the top, and a SIM card slot. Unlike the Humane AI Pin, it also features a 2.88-inch screen.

It is already available for pre-order and will start shipping soon; however, no definite date has been provided.