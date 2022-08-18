What does verified on TikTok mean?

When influencers are trying to grow their TikTok account, getting a coveted verified badge can be an important step — but what does it mean to be verified on TikTok?

TikTok has become one of the main places where people are trying to grow their online presence, creating content for the huge userbase on the app and jumping on viral trends. There is also an increasing number of celebrities who are making their own accounts on the app.

For this reason, just like other platforms like Twitter and Instagram, the verified ‘blue badge’ has become increasingly important.

You may see names you recognize with a blue tick next to their profile picture or their name, indicating verified status — but what does it mean to be verified on the app?

What does being verified on TikTok mean?

According to TikTok, being verified means that the platform “has confirmed the account belongs to the user it represents.”

It is designed as a way for “notable figures” to prove that they are who they say they are, and that the content users are viewing is authentic.

There is a range of different types of accounts that could gain verified status, including celebrities, influencers, non-profits, and official brand pages.

There isn’t a formal way to apply for verification on TikTok like there is on other platforms, but according to the app, the account in question must be “authentic, unique, active,” and adhere to the community guidelines.

It’s worth noting that there have been instances in the past where verified accounts have managed to change their names to pose as a celebrity, or where fake accounts gaining followers at a rapid speed have been incorrectly verified, so it’s still important to be vigilant about the content you’re consuming from verified creators.