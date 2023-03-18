Some users now have the option to pay for verification on Instagram through Meta Verified —if you want to subscribe to verification on the app, here’s how you can do it.

In March 2023, Meta announced that they would be rolling out Meta Verified on Facebook and Instagram in the US, which is a subscription service that allows users to pay for verification on the platforms.

It costs $14.99 a month on mobile, and $11.99 a month on the web, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg explaining that, “you can get a badge, proactive impersonation protection and direct access to customer support.”

If you want to get verified on Instagram through Meta Verified, here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: Souvik Banerjee Instagram has millions of daily active users.

How to get Meta Verified on Instagram

Meta Verified is currently not available in all locations. However, you can sign up for the waitlist here.

If Meta Verified is available to you, you can subscribe by doing as follows:

Open the Instagram app Tap your profile at the bottom of the screen If Meta Verified is available to you, you should see the option to subscribe at the top Tap ‘Subscribe’ and follow the on-screen instructions.

You can also subscribe through the Accounts Center in settings.

Note: You must also meet the eligibility requirements of Meta Verified:

Account must be associated with your full name, align with naming standards, and have a profile picture including your face.

You must have two-factor authentication enabled

Must meet minimum activity requirements like prior posting history

You need to have a government-issued ID that matches the name on your profile and profile photo

Must meet Terms of Use and Community Guidelines

