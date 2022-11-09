Twitter reveals new verified guidelines amid updated Blue subscription launch

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Twitter has revealed its new guidelines on how to get verified amid the launch of Elon Musk’s new $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription.

Since taking over Twitter on October 27, Elon Musk has made quite a few changes to the popular social media app.

One of those changes is the features of Twitter Blue. In a new $8 subscription, users worldwide are now able to get the coveted blue checkmark beside their name.

Alongside the rollout of the new Twitter Blue subscription is a new set of verified guidelines. Here’s everything we know about them.

How to get verified on Twitter

At the time of writing, the only way to receive the new Twitter Blue subscription is by signing up via the iOS app after November 9, 2022, for $7.99 a month.

The subscription is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia New Zealand, and the UK.

Twitter can take away your Blue checkmark “for any reason”

According to the new guidelines, Twitter Blue subscribers’ Blue checkmark may be taken away “at any time for any reason at all.”

This could be caused by a violation of the existing Twitter Rules, including spam, ban evasion, and impersonation.

Bans for impersonation have already begun, with H3’s Ethan Klein being among the first after he mocked Elon Musk by changing his display name.

Elon Musk immediately rolls back “Official” Twitter verification

On the morning of November 9, users began reporting an “Official” label on many large accounts across the platform.

It was created as a way to identify political parties, commercial companies, major brands, media outlets, and publishers.

However, Elon Musk quickly killed the labels — claiming that the checkmark will be the “great leveler.”

At the time of writing, it is unknown what is going to happen with the labels in the future, but we’ll be sure to update this article as we find out more.

