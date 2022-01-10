How to pin a comment on Instagram

Pinning a comment underneath one of your Instagram posts can be a great way to highlight your followers’ response to your content, or promote certain information. Here’s how to do it.

Although apps like TikTok are getting more popular by the day, image-sharing app Instagram remains a firm staple in people’s daily social media routine, serving as a great place for friends to share moments of their lives and influencers to keep their fans up to date.

Naturally, the community element is a huge part of the app, and it’s common for comment sections from a whole range of different accounts to be flooded with messages from followers that creators are able to engage with.

Sometimes there may be a comment that you want to highlight underneath one of your posts, whether that’s because you think it’s a particularly good response, or because it contains important information or context for the image.

Pinning comments on Instagram

Pinning one of your followers’ comments underneath your post is a very simple process, but it’s worth noting that you are unable to pin your own comments currently.

To pin someone else’ comment:

Open Instagram. Navigate to the post to which you want to pin a comment (you can do this either by clicking your profile tab, or tapping on a comment notification for the post.) Choose the comment you want to pin, and swipe from right to left. Tap the pushpin icon.

If you change your mind about which comment you want to pin, simply swipe from right to left on the pinned comment and tap the pushpin again to unpin it.

While the feature has certainly proven to be useful, many users are hoping that Instagram will eventually allow creators to pin their own comments like on other platforms.