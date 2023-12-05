Will GTA 6 come to the Steam Deck?

The latest in Rockstar’s crime-ridden open world is set to launch in a couple of years, but will it come to the Steam Deck? Let’s speculate!

Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6, is slowly approaching. With a 2025 release date penciled in, it’s going to be at least another couple of years before modern-day Vice City is in people’s hands.

While I, personally, might not be too much of a fan of the short clip shown, there are still questions to be answered. Like the very important question: will this game set to launch in two years hit the Steam Deck?

Of course, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the game is even coming to PC, let alone Valve’s handheld PC. For as much as the Steam Deck has been pushed over its limits with recent releases like Starfield, we might not even be talking about the same device in two years.

Valve has said that they’re looking for the next generational leap, and it’s suspected that this won’t be at the price or availability until at least 2025.

So really, right now, the answer is swirling around a “no, not the one we have now”. A next-generation Steam Deck would probably be in the running, however.

GTA 6 could be too demanding for the current Steam Deck

To add to this, we’ve no idea how demanding GTA 6 is going to be.

Games aren’t just getting larger, but also incredibly demanding. Starfield, Star Wars Jedi, and The Last of Us Part 1’s PC ports all suffered from major issues out of the gate on PC. It’s probably fair to suspect that GTA 6 will have these too.

Now confine the game to what’s effectively a low-end PC on the go, and there could be some trouble on the Steam Deck. There’s also the fact that Rockstar and Take-Two would need to provide an anti-cheat that works on the Steam Deck out of the box. Presuming they decide to follow the same route as GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, that side should be fine.

However, if Valve does release a Steam Deck 2 in the next couple of years, I’d suspect the game will run adequately on whatever hardware is chosen.