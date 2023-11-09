Valve explains why Steam Deck 2 isn’t in the cards yet amid OLED launch

Valve has explained in an interview why the Steam Deck 2 isn’t in the cards yet amid the launch of the Steam Deck OLED.

It’s been just under two years since the launch of the first Steam Deck, which quickly took over the gaming industry as an accessible way to play PC games on the go.

Valve surprised fans with the Steam Deck OLED reveal on November 9, 2023, but many were left wondering about the future Steam Deck 2.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with EuroGamer, Valve shared why the Steam Deck 2 hasn’t been considered just yet.

Valve shares reason behind lack of Steam Deck 2

In the interview, Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips asked Valve hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat about the idea of a Steam Deck 2.

Article continues after ad

Yazan explained that the Steam Deck 2 will have “even more performance” than the newly announced OLED model, but the technology for such device doesn’t exist quite yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Obviously we’d love to get even more performance in the same power envelope, but that technology doesn’t exist yet,” Aldehayyat said. “That’s what I think we’d call a Steam Deck 2.0.”

Article continues after ad

“The first Steam Deck was the first moment in time where we felt like there was enough GPU performance in a portable form factor that lets you play all your Steam games. We would love for the trend of perf-per-watt to progress rapidly to do that, but it’s not quite there yet.”

Article continues after ad

Valve

It’s clear that Steam Deck 2 is still a few years out going by Valve’s statements, but it’s good to know that they’re interested in building on once the technology is available.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update you when that time comes, but until then, you can head over to check out the details surrounding the new Steam Deck OLED.