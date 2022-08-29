Steam Deck 2: Price, release date, specs, & benchmark speculation

With Valve confirming that they will be making a Steam Deck 2, we’ve put our heads together with all of the latest speculation and rumors of what to expect from the next-generation handheld when it comes to its release date, specs, price, and more.

As Valve releases more information about the Steam Deck 2, we’ve got some ideas on what we might like to see from their upcoming handheld. The current Steam Deck is a mega-hit and is consistently on the Top Seller’s list on Steam. Availability of the device seems to be lightening up, with Valve speeding up the number of shipments, meaning that more gamers than ever are finally getting their hands on Valve’s disruptive handheld tech, which is essentially a mini PC.

We’ve got very little in the way of details for Valve’s Steam Deck 2, though we’d hope to see a number of upgrades across the board, which we’ve summarized in our wishlist for features.

Since Valve is only just beginning to speak about the Steam Deck 2, we speculate that a release date might be a little far off right now. Especially since that Valve is still trying to get current reservations to users who have made a deposit for the original Steam Deck, though shipments are increasing.

We speculate that the Steam Deck 2 will come only after there is a breakthrough in mobile graphics and power, where Valve can then gain a significant advantage over competitor handheld devices. Until then, we have little indication on when an updated model might release, with the main factor being the availability of a new SoC to replace their current Zen 2 solution over on the Steam Deck currently.

Steam Deck 2 price speculation

There’s no denying that the current Steam Deck is cheap for the power that you are getting, with a $399 MSRP that was allegedly difficult to attain, as Gabe Newell stated in an interview with IGN. However, Newell also mentioned how critical it was for Valve to achieve such competitive pricing. For comparison’s sake, an Ayaneo 2021 costs over $1000, and isn’t quite as fast as the Steam Deck.

Therefore, we can assume that Valve is subsidizing some of the costs involved, with the hopes of making the money back over on the Steam platform. We hope that the Steam Deck 2 will follow suit, with a subsidized, accessible cost that is more in line with modern games consoles, rather than gaming PCs.

Steam Deck 2 specs speculation

The Steam Deck currently wields a combination SoC made by AMD, based on their Zen 2 processors, with RDNA2 graphics. An updated Steam Deck could see a Zen 3, or even Zen 4 processor, baked in with RDNA3 graphics. We have yet to see anything from RDNA3, but it’s likely that Valve would be sticking with AMD’s mobile processors.

Additionally, we would like to see a larger battery, a better screen, and analog sticks to boot. But, we’d still want to see a healthy spec bump across the board. With flash storage getting cheaper, the Steam Deck 2 should also look to equip itself with larger internal storage.

It’s possible that the screen tech could also improve, and we’d love for there to be a screen with support for variable refresh rates.

Steam Deck 2 benchmarks speculation

While the Steam Deck wasn’t exactly earth-shattering in comparison to full-fat PC hardware, the Steam Deck 2 will follow suit. So, don’t expect 40-series like speeds. However, you should expect a decent uplift in line with whatever spec bumps that the console might posess. However, if the Steam Deck 2 has a higher-resolution screen, that will impact the device’s performance.

Official benchmarks are inevitably going to be a long way off. But regardless, we’ve given it our best shot to predict what the Steam Deck 2 might offer.