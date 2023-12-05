GTA 6 story may have leaked months ago via alleged Rockstar employee on Adin Ross stream

The trailer for the game has only just dropped but we may already know more about the GTA 6 story than it lets on. A supposed Rockstar employee appeared on Adin Ross’ stream whose claims are lining up with the trailer.

Rockstar has finally released its long-awaited GTA 6 reveal trailer after it was leaked on Twitter hours before the planned release. In it, we get a look at Vice City, new protagonist Lucia, and some snippets of GTA 6’s story.

In the minutes following the trailer’s launch, Kick streamer Adin Ross claimed he was making a cameo in the game and would appear in its second trailer. Interestingly, it’s not all that the streamer has had to do with GTA 6.

A few months ago, Ross had a guest on his Kick stream who claimed to be an employee of Rockstar and revealed what they said was information on the GTA 6 story. Now that the trailer has been released, some of the information they shared appears to align with what Rockstar has shown us.

The alleged Rockstar employee began by revealing that Lucia would be the “main character” and that she would be in prison at some point. Given her starring role in the reveal trailer, it’s safe to assume she’ll take center stage and she’s shown in prison garb, meeting with a parole officer.

After some complaints about the existence of women, Ross allows them to continue. “She’s gonna basically have a child that she abandons at a deli because she’s gonna go to a bank robbery,” the supposed Rockstar employee claims. “Then she’s gonna get arrested and go to jail.”

This lines up with another leak, originally posted to Reddit, claiming that Lucia would have a child. This would be the first child character to appear in the GTA franchise.

“The game’s going to actually start with her in prison and you’re going to have to escape from prison,” the leaker finished. This piece of info does not seem to align with what was shown in the trailer, which casts some doubt about how much this person knows about the GTA 6 story.

This needs to be taken with a pretty big chunk of salt, as most GTA 6 leaks do. There hasn’t been any verification that this person is indeed a Rockstar employee, or a former one at that.

Still, if Ross’ claim that he is involved in GTA 6 is true, he may have some connections. On the other side of the coin, his involvement in a leak would certainly sour his relationship with Rockstar.