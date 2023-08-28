GTA V voice actor responds to GTA 6 question and says it will be “worth the wait”

We still don’t have even a trailer for GTA 6, but thanks to leaks and of course the success of GTA V, people are on the edge of their seats for the next game. And Michael’s voice actor from the previous game recommends patience.

It feels like we’ve been waiting for the next Grand Theft Auto to release for years now, but GTA 6 wasn’t even officially confirmed by Rockstar until 2022.

Then there was the major leak in September 2022, which revealed far more than anyone expected, so much so that at first, many thought it must be fake.

Since then, it’s gone very quiet, and so almost a year on from that leak, fans are starting to get restless. Michael’s voice actor, Ned Luke, suggests patience is needed.

Ned Luke says GTA 6 will be “worth the wait”

On Instagram, Ned Luke, the voice of Michael De Santa in GTA V, shared a message from a fan, thanking him for his performance in the role.

He also took the time to respond to some fans in the comments, with one in particular asking about GTA 6.

“GTA 6 – that’s all we want,” the fan wrote. “We get criticized for asking for a part 6, playing the same game for nearly 10 years.”

Ned gave a simple but eloquent response: “Gonna be worth the wait.”

Whether Ned himself actually has any more insight than the rest of us into what Rockstar is cooking up for GTA 6, is hard to say.

It’s certainly possible through his connections to the studio that he may have heard a thing or two, but the developer is understandably secretive about their work, and that will include keeping it on the down low from past voice actors too.

However, Ned Luke did in fact make a cameo voice appearance in Rockstar’s previous major release, Red Dead Redemption 2, playing a random NPC you can encounter in the game.

So who knows, maybe we’ll hear Michael’s voice return in the next GTA too.