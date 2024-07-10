Everything announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024

Samsung just held its mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, announcing half a dozen new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 6, new wearables, and the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung hosts two Unpacked events – one for the Galaxy S series at the start of the year, and one for the Galaxy Z series and other products in the middle of the year. The latter just wrapped up in Paris, leaving us with a handful of new products.

Like the Unpacked event earlier this year, this Samsung event was also filled with AI, with the Korean company introducing Galaxy AI integration for its latest foldable and then some.

If the Samsung advancements don’t impress you, the company also has new hardware.

The list of devices is long, and that’s without the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which is seemingly getting introduced at a later stage.

We get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 duo, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Ring, which was partially revealed earlier this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6

Samsung

Among the two, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has bigger upgrades. It features a squared-off design, much like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It still looks nearly identical to its predecessor, although it adjusts the screen aspect ratios a bit and is thinner and lighter.

The cover display has become a bit more conventional, featuring a 6.3-inch panel with a 22:1:9 aspect ratio, compared to the Fold5’s 6.2-inch 23.1:9 one.

The inner screen retains the 7.6-inch diagonal. The camera setup remains the same, with a 50 MP wide-angle camera joined by 10 MP zoom and 12 MP ultrawide shooters.

A 10 MP punch-hole selfie camera and a 4 MP under-display selfie camera are featured on the front. The battery capacity also remains the same, but Samsung is touting increased battery life.

The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 is less changed from the previous model, but it brings key updates. The Z Flip 6 features a 4,000mAh battery, which is 300mAh more than the Z Flip5.

The main display is now an LTPO panel (1-120Hz), but it retains the 6.7-inch diagonal and FHD+ resolution. The cover screen measures 3.4 inches and offers 720 x 748px resolution, 60Hz refresh, and 1,600 nits brightness in high brightness mode.

The flip phone gets big improvements in the camera department, featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. The Flip 5 featured a 12+12MP dual camera.

Both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, bring Galaxy AI features, and are promised to receive 7 years of software support.

Samsung has increased the prices of both its foldables, with the Z Fold 6 starting at $1,899 and the Z Flip 6 at $1,099. Both devices are currently available for pre-order.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra

Samsung has announced two wearables this Unpacked. First is the Galaxy Watch 7 which comes in two sizes with an aluminum case; each will have an LTE and a Bluetooth-only variant.

Second is the Watch 7 Ultra, which as the name suggests is an Apple Watch Ultra competitor. It is a 47 mm Titanium wearable with a brand-new 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset.

Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 3 takes inspiration from the Apple AirPods, but with angular stems instead of round ones and blue and orange accents at the tips. The Pro models look a little different, featuring a matte gray finish.

Besides the new-look design, the new earbuds also get a few AI features, which is the norm at the moment. There are also some significant sound upgrades to look forward to, especially on the more expensive pair.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is priced at $250, while the Galaxy Buds 3 is $180. Both prices are $30 higher than the Buds2 models.

Galaxy Ring

Samsung

Samsung initially unveiled the Galaxy Ring at the January Unpacked event, but the wearable has finally been launched today. It is a smart ring with various health and sleep-tracking features, with additional capabilities to be added later.

Samsung Galaxy Ring is offered in Black, Silver, and Gold colors. It’s available in US ring sizes 5-13 all of which are made from grade 5 titanium alloy.

It pairs over Bluetooth LE 5.4 and will only work with Samsung phones running Android 11 or later.

The smart ring is priced at $399.99 and will be available for pre-order later today, with open sales scheduled for July 24.