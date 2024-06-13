Samsung just leaked its entire summer lineup: Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE & Buds 3 Pro

Samsung has a busy month ahead with the Galaxy Unpacked event approaching. The company may have accidentally revealed a few of its upcoming products.

A Galaxy Unpacked event is expected for July 10, where Samsung is rumored to reveal several products, including its next-gen foldable phones, Galaxy Ring, and more.

While the Galaxy Ring was teased at Samsung’s January 2024 event, none of the other products were officially confirmed. However, in an unanticipated move, the company has “officially confirmed” the existence of some of these products.

A support page in the Samsung Members app has gone live listing all the upcoming products like Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring.

Moreover, if the icons on the support page resemble the actual products, then we may have a confirmation about the updated design of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The leak suggests that these upcoming wireless earbuds will now sport a stem and may look similar to the Apple AirPods Pro.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about this redesign. A leak from a known tipster, Evan Blass, gave us a sneak peek at the stem design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Both leaks confirm that Samsung is finally doing away with its bean-like design for the Galaxy Buds Pro lineup.

This new design could help Samsung cram features like real-time translation and a bigger battery. However, some users feel that the past filed complaints about ear infections may also have forced Samsung to change the design.

That said, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is surprisingly missing from the list. There is a chance that the Watch Ultra might not be a part of the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup and could be released as a stand-alone product.

In any case, Samsung will have a lot to unravel at the Galaxy Unpacked event, and the products or features can only be confirmed once Samsung officially announces them.

