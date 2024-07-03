Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 design and spec leak reveals crucial upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of many products likely to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

Though we’re just days away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, it hasn’t stopped leaks from pouring in and giving us fresh details about the upcoming phone.

Evan Blass, a renowned leaker, shared some high-resolution renders that seem to be pulled straight from Samsung’s marketing material.

The official-looking renders reveal the upcoming foldable phone in its full glory and show various use cases of the external display, which the company calls ‘Flex Display.’ A quick look at these renders suggests that the external display might remain unchanged, contrary to initial leaks.

Samsung updated the design of the external display in the Galaxy Z Fold 5, measuring 3.4 inches. However, the dual-camera setup on the Z Fold 6 may get a color-matching border, which may seem like a cosmetic update but will certainly add to the phone’s overall aesthetics.

In a related piece of news, another leaker, Ishan Aggarwal, shared the detailed specifications of the upcoming phone. He states a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the phone and that it will sport a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The leaker explains on X/Twitter that the phone will also have 12GB of RAM and an option of 256GB or 512 GB of storage. The dual camera setup on the phone will include a 50 MP primary camera with a 12MP camera with an Ultrawide lens. According to Aggarwal, a 10MP camera will perform the duties of a selfie camera.

While some of these specifications were leaked earlier, information about the battery pack is worth highlighting. According to Ishan, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 4,000 mAh battery pack with 35W charging support.

However, he’s unsure about the charging speed and says the previous leaks suggesting a maximum charging speed of 25W could be accurate.

If correct, the 50 MP camera and a bigger battery would be a welcome upgrade. We won’t have to wait long before the company unveils the devices at the launch event in Paris next week.