Samsung Unpacked launch date announced: New Galaxy foldables coming soon

Samsung has confirmed a date for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which will likely see the launch of new foldable smartphones among other products.

Samsung confirmed on Tuesday that the summer Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on July 10 in Paris, France. The Korean company didn’t exactly mention what products will be announced during the keynote, but it made it clear that AI will be a big focus.

The animation accompanying the invitation hints that Samsung wants to launch new foldable phones during the event. The wording of the invite – which mentions the Galaxy Z series – confirms that we’ll get new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones.

“Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem,” reads the invite.

The summer Unpacked event has always focused on Samsung foldables, and the upcoming one will be no different. However, Samsung is expected to launch a variety of other products during the event, including the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and Galaxy Buds 3. If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Ring may also debut.

We expect to see some upgrades in all these products, but we don’t anticipate anything too dramatic, especially not from the foldable duo. According to recent reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain the same camera setup and battery capacity as the Z Fold 5.

It will feature changes in the processor and screen size departments, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a slightly wider cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, however, is rumored to get a new 50MP camera sensor and a larger battery. It’s expected that Samsung will extend its 7-year software update policy to the new foldables as well.